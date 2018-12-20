FRIDAY-SUNDAY
NOEL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE: 5:30 p.m., LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. LUS Fiber Presents Claude's Enchanted Village with new displays, more lights and all the magic you expect from Acadiana's oldest Christmas festival. $10, free for children 4 and under.
SATURDAY
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 a.m., The Mulberry Tree, 211 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette. This 90-minute event includes craft time with Santa in his workshop and breakfast with Santa in the party room. Santa even brings both his “overalls” as well as his “fancy suit” for this visit.
COME RIDE THE TRAIN: 2 p.m., Rouses Market, 2900 E Milton Ave., Youngsville. Ride the train at Rouses and take selfies with Santa.
CIRQUE MUSICA — WONDERLAND: 8 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. A concert and visual experience for the entire family, blending the spell-binding grace and dare-devil athleticism of circus performers with the sensory majesty of holiday music. ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
BLAST FROM THE PAST — 4TH ANNUAL BENEFIT FOR ST. JUDE: 6 p.m., Blue Moon Saloon, 215 E Convent St., Lafayette. Great entertainment for a good cause. There will be free prizes and a raffle.
SUNDAY-MONDAY
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Experience the sounds of the season at the annual Christmas concert.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Saturday; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones