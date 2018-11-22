FRIDAY
BLACK FRIDAY PROTEST AND COMMUNITY LUNCH: 8:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. If shopping isn't your thing, join shop owners John and Becky Williams on the Vermilion River for a paddle with your whole family. $30 for solo kayak, $40 for two-person kayak and $40 for canoe. fareharbor.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
LAFAYETTE CANADIAN FILM FESTIVAL — "CANADA NOW": 6:30 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. The contemporary cinema from both Anglophone and Francophone Canada offers an opportunity to discover a diverse country, a complex history and the rich identity of the people. Free.
SATURDAY
ART BAZAAR 2018: 9 a.m., Basin Arts, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette. Local artists and artisans will be selling artwork and homemade goods and wares, including a wide variety of original goods, art, clothing and gifts.
WEDNESDAY
LA TABLE FRANCAIS: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Whiteville School House, LeVieux Village, 828 E. Landry St., Opelousas. French conversation group for all ages, speaking abilities and dialects. (337) 948-6263.
AN EVENING UNDER THE OAKS — A SNEAK PEEK AT MONCUS PARK: 6 p.m., Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. This special night will include a hard-hat tour of phase 1 construction and the dog park; complimentary dinner, wine & open bar; music by The Nouveau String Band; live auction of curated wine, trips, art and more. give.moncuspark.org.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 7 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Paul Oswell headlines. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. Free for comedians; $3 for general public.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Dec. 8; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12, 2019. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. A Renaissance-era English village is populated with performers and staff in period costumes. There's entertainment, shows, educational demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Each week has a theme, such as heroes and pirates and Celtic weekend. Camping is available. Weekends through Dec. 9 and also Friday this week. larf.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones