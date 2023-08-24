The annual Bayou Classic football game between Southern and Grambling State universities is turning 50, and that calls for a monthslong celebration.
Sunday, that traveling party, the Bayou Classic Road Show, is hitting Donaldsonville. Organizers say they want to bring excitement across Louisiana and several large Southern U.S. cities over the next few months.
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St.
Music, games and giveaways are planned. Front and center will be a 25-foot RV wrapped to celebrate the 50th year of the largest HBCU football classic in the U.S.
In addition, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan will be presented with a commemorative 50th anniversary Bayou Classic football especially created for this year.
The Bayou Classic Road Show is sponsored by AT&T and The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Office of Culture Recreation & Tourism and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Additional support is provided at various Road Show stops by P&G and Coca-Cola.
The Bayou Classic is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. For more information about the Bayou Classic, tickets and hotels, fans can visit mybayouclassic.com.