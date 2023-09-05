Mississippi/Louisiana powerhouse trio Chapel Hart will return to the place where their careers took off one year ago — the "America's Got Talent" stage — Wednesday night.
Harmonizing sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin Trea Swindle will perform “Fam Damily,” from their recent album, "Glory Days," on the NBC talent competition series starting at 7 p.m.
"It's the same stage where they took the world by storm last year with their show-stopping group golden buzzer performance of the Dolly Parton-inspired track, 'You Can Have Him Jolene,' " a news release says.
“We feel like we have a special relationship with 'AGT' and it really feels like a homecoming,” says Danica Hart. “'AGT' has given us the confidence to go out in the world with no record label and no sponsors and just be authentically Chapel Hart. This is a reunion we are beyond excited for."
Chapel Hart helped write all 11 tracks on "Glory Days," including “Fam Damily” and the late Loretta Lynn-requested “Welcome To Fist City,” according to Monarch Publicity.
The women were born and raised near Poplarville, Mississippi, in a tiny community called Hart's Chapel. New Orleans is now their home base, although they spend a lot of time in Nashville.
Chapel Hart made it to the "AGT" finals, finishing fifth and earning praise all the way from country music stars including Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Parton and the late Lynn.
The trio's Grand Ole Opry debut, in which they received four standing ovations, soon followed. They've returned to that iconic stage several times since then. Their first headlining tour, "The Glory Days Tour," began in January.