Chorale Acadienne, Acadiana's oldest continuously running arts organization — in its 44th season — will hold auditions July 31 for its 2023-2024 season.
Auditions will be at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1130 Johnston St. Choral Acadienne's director is Russell Roden and the fall concert, "Harmonious Life," is at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Those seeking to audition:
- will sing a short piece of their choice that demonstrates voice and vocal range. (An accompanist will be available)
- will be expected to sight-read their vocal part in a choral piece.
- will be vocalized to determine vocal range and placement
- will identify notes within chords
- will hear short arpeggios and repeat a cappella
The audition will take place before a panel that includes the artistic director, collaborative pianist, and singer/board members.
There is a $75 membership fee. Either a tuxedo or the Chorale uniform dress will also need to be acquired.