The wreaths are hung, some lights are strung and the artists are beginning to transform downtown Lafayette into a winter wonderland.
What began in 2019 as an effort to spark holiday joy, continues this year as Downtown Lafayette Unlimited produces “Merry & Bright” a series of family-friendly holiday events in downtown Lafayette.
To set the scene for the events, downtown residents, merchants and stakeholders are partnering with local artists to create a downtown Winter Wonderland. The decorated storefronts will remain on display throughout December.
In addition, the annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza will also be on display throughout the month in Parc International. Businesses, families, nonprofits and organizations will decorate individual trees in competition for “best decorated” status, to be chosen later this month by the public.
The season kicks off with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree Dec. 3 in Parc International. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the tree lighting and a free family-friendly concert by Curly Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.
On Dec. 4, the Sonic Christmas Parade — the official arrival of Santa in Lafayette — will begin at 1 p.m. downtown on Jefferson Street. Floats, marching bands and dance organizations will be featured in the parade, which will wend its way through downtown streets before heading toward the Oil Center.
Following the parade, there will be Christmas carnival in Parc International from 2 to 5 p.m. with face-painting, pony rides and fun jumps.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 there will be a candlelight Christmas event in Parc International featuring scriptures, carols and hymns.
And from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 Movies in the Parc, also in Parc International, will feature "The Polar Express."