Festival International de Louisiane, the premiere international music and arts festival known for outstanding music, food, and international flair was another tremendous success this year. Much has been written about the unique performers and all that is the festival, but few know the extent of the generosity of the supporters who work behind the scenes to ensure the festival’s success. That’s why we are always excited to share some of that with our readers. The Rain Angels’ Circle is a prime example. The group was founded when rain threatened the financial stability of Festival and continues to be a stronghold of the event’s success. Those who donate to the festival and become one of the Rain Angels make sure that rain-or-shine, the Festival International survives and thrives in Acadiana. The Rain Angels have grown in both size and support over the years and that is something to celebrate. It is their generosity that keeps FIL free and open to the public. It also keeps many happy feet dancing to the music. We salute you for all you do, Rain angels. Until next year, Merci Beaucoup Darrellyn Burts, Michael Doumit and Gerald Breaux for the invitation to share the Rain Angels story.
Rain or Shine, the Angels give Festival International wings to fly
Kris Wartelle
