Acadiana residents should be prepared to eat Saturday because the sixth annual Acadiana Po-Boy Festival is returning to Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette.
Over a dozen vendors will offer $3 po-boy samples ranging from bang bang shrimp to short rib french dip to Hawaiian grill BBQ for attendees to taste test. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free admission.
The po-boys will be compared head-to-head in People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice competitions. The festival will also include a po-boy eating contest at 3:10 p.m. and activities for children such as face painting and arts and crafts.
Attendees are asked not to bring ice chests to the park.
Po-boy vendors include Prejean’s, Virtue Unique Divine, Cochon Cannery, Dezmeaux’s Boudin, C’est Bon Manger, Central Pizza, Eastgate BBQ, Pop’s Poboys, Reggie’s Soul Food, Charles Snack Shack, Johnson’s Boucaniere, That’s Good Eating, Acadiana Superette, Cafe Habana, Mercy Kitchen, La Pizzeria, Laura’s Two and Broaddus Burgers, according to event organizers.
While eating, attendees can enjoy live performances from musicians including Michael Juan Nunez and Roddie Romero, Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco, and Homegrown Reggae.
The festival will also feature a vendor market with everything from sweets to apparel to candles on sale, according to festival organizers.