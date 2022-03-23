Days after the conclusion of a rare springtime presentation of Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, organizers were still trying to measure the three-day event’s local impact.
“It was absolutely the best ever, attendance-wise,” said Pat Mould, vice president of programming and development. “People were ready to come out, have a good time, spend some money.”
Festival attendance is a tough benchmark to determine. The festival is free, with no exits or entrances, he said, which makes crowd counts difficult to determine.
But longtime festival goers were impressed with Friday night’s robust turnout for opening acts Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys and Chris Ardoin and the NuStep Zydeko. The big crowds arrived early and numbers never abated for the three days.
Mould said police estimated the crowd at 50,000 on Saturday, “a crowd like I’ve never seen.”
Food vendors struggled to feed the throngs — that’s a good problem to have, he said — and artists and craftsmen reported brisk sales at their booths. At times, booths ran out of beverage tickets — and even beverages — to sell. But supplies were quickly replenished. T-shirts sold out. Festival pins sold out. So did festival posters.
The last live Festivals Acadiens et Creoles was in 2019 — live music had been “gone for 2½ years,” Mould said.
“People realized how much they missed it,” Mould said, “how important it is to the cultural scene.”
“I thought it was just phenomenal from Day 1,” said Ben Berthelot, executive director of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission. “With the weather the way it was, you knew it would be great. It’s exciting for the tourism economy with Mardi Gras followed by Festivals Acadiens et Creoles with Festival International coming up.”
“It’s impossible to know how many attendees there were. We will look at the hotel occupancy over the weekend to determine how much of the crowd was from out of town. But the festival has done studies in the past that show all 50 states are represented,” Berthelot said.
“We bring a lot of people; 38 percent of the festival attendees come from 500 miles or more,” Mould said. Patrons who bought beer had to show their licenses, and many states were represented.
The festival opened Friday night with the cutting of the boudin links — French Consul Nathalie Bergas did the honors this year — and ended with Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun at the Scene Ma Louisiane main stage.
He said patrons stopped him and festival founder Barry Ancelet several times to thank them for bringing the festival back not once, but twice in this calendar year. Festivals Acadiens et Creoles is historically a fall festival — it has been since the late '70s — but the organizers opted for spring and fall events this year to give musicians a second live gig to make up for the loss of paying gigs during the pandemic.
The festival typically has special “cosmic” moments, Mould said, but this festival provided one epic performance after the next, from stage to stage around Girard Park.
The festival’s success, he said, was a “confluence of several things: impeccable weather, a festival hungry population and anticipation by local media." Getting the word out is important, he said, because even after 48 years of the festival, “some people who live in Acadiana still don’t know about us.”
Mould said that several people had suggested that Festivals Acadiens et Creoles become a twice-annual event, but he said that was unlikely.
“I can’t tell you how many times I heard that. We put this festival on in 51/2 months for what would normally take us all year. We will come back in fall. We just hope the momentum will give us the same crowd in October.
“It’s not just a dance party. We are exposing our Cajun and Creole culture — food, music, language, joie de vivre — to as many folks as we can.”