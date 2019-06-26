A new hot air balloon festival will be held Labor Day weekend at Pelican Park in Carencro.
Glow in the Cro will feature about 20 hot air balloons at dusk Aug. 30 and 31 along with live music and carnival rides.
Tethered and non-tethered hot air balloon rides will also be available to the general public the mornings of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1
The entertainment lineup includes Dustin Sonnier and the Wanted, Gregg Martinez and the Delta Kings, Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns and Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys.
Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available. Learn more at croglow.com.