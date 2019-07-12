An outdoor event in August doesn't typically sound refreshing — unless you throw in sno-balls and a splash pad.
That's just what you'll find at the inaugural Downtown Sno-ball Festival, which is set to happen from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Parc Sans Souci.
"We've been looking for more ways throughout the year to bring family-friendly events downtown," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. "We're just trying to create a more family-friendly environment for people who might not normally come downtown on a Saturday afternoon."
The free event will serve as a way to showcase local sno-balls (including a few boozy options for grown-ups), bring people downtown ahead of ArtWalk and raise money for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit arm of the district.
It's also the perfect way to celebrate the final days of summer since the event is being held the Saturday before school starts for most students in the Lafayette area.
Local sno-ball stands will serve samples and full-sized versions of their most popular traditional and specialty sno-balls at the festival. A few restaurants will also serve alcoholic sno-balls.
Kristi Broussard, who owns Brain Freeze Snowballs in Broussard, plans to serve her most popular flavors — wedding cake, blue bubblegum, sour apple, strawberry cheesecake and chocolate — as well as her specialty strawberry- and cheesecake-stuffed sno-ball at the festival.
"We're excited to participate," Broussard said. "I love sno-balls. I love what I do. We're a family business, and we like to have fun with it. More than anything, we like to make people smile when we hand them our sno-balls."
Fest-goers will have the opportunity to taste and vote on their favorite sno-balls while listening to live music by the Rayo Brothers and a children's group called School of Rock.
The festival will offer plenty for the kiddos, including a bounce house, inflatable water slide and painting booth that will allow each child to go home with a small canvas. The Lafayette Children's Museum will be onsite along with the Lafayette Public Library's bookmobile. Face painting and the park's splash pad will also be available.
The Downtown Sno-ball Festival should be a refreshing treat for a hot, south Louisiana Saturday. Learn more at facebook.com/downtownlafayette.