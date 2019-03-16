The Scott Boudin Festival kicked off festival season in Acadiana on Friday by unveiling this year's poster, which features a zydeco pig with an accordion standing on a bed of boudin that just wants to link up for some good times and good music.
About 1.5 million pounds of boudin are produced in Scott every year according to Jan-Scott Richard, mayor of Scott and president of the Scott Boudin Festival. He said boudin is such a staple of the community and a major driver of the small city's economy that the festival has become just as important to Scott.
"This festival that was started in 2013 has been big in bringing people to our community," Richard said. "We always look to unveil the poster because it's a great opportunity to officially kick off festival season, which we feel begins in April and we're proud to be that first festival that kicks things off for the Lafayette Parish area."
Lafayette artist Tony Bernard, who marks his third year designing the Scott Boudin Festival's poster, said that although he does eight festivals each year, he's able to keep designing new and unique pieces because he "stays true to himself" and that God gives him the inspiration once he gets in front of his easel.
"Anything that I paint, it represents what I'm focused on painting that moment. This is focused on the festival, this area, Cajun and Zydeco music and boudin," Bernard said. "You gotta stay true to what the festival is about and it comes from there."
Bernard has been a professional artist for over 35 years and has designed posters and art for such festivals as the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival and the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Morgan City. He said he loves working on festival art because of the culture of Acadiana and Louisiana at large.
This year, not only will the poster be available for sale, but also specially designed shirts, hats and decals that depict this Cajun Cochon, but also draw inspiration from other parts of the poster like the Scott Boudin Capital license plate. The various items will be available at Bernard's studio, 2819 Johnston St., until they become available during the festival.
The 7th Annual Scott Boudin Festival is April 5-7 on Lions Club Road in Scott.