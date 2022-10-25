The Blackpot Festival returns to Vermilionville this weekend and promises to be a delight for the senses — camping in crisp fall weather, a cook-off, music, dancing and Halloween fun.
This year will be the first in-person Blackpot Festival since 2019. The festival was virtual in 2020 and was not held in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.
Unlike most festivals, where attendees go home after the performances, Blackpot fans are encouraged to camp overnight and participate in the cookoff and late-night jam sessions.
Camping at Vermilionville will take place at the baseball fields, which will be accessible starting at 3 p.m. Friday. No reservations are required for tent campsites in the open field, but to ensure a space, organizers recommend arriving as early as possible on Friday.
Saturday’s cook-off includes anything that can be made in a cast-iron vessel; categories include gravy, jambalaya and dessert.
Nearly 30 artists are scheduled to perform over the weekend, including Pine Leaf Boys, Daquiri Queens, The Revelers and Forest Huval.
Festivities start at 6 p.m. Friday. A Friday day pass is $30. Saturday’s festival starts at noon. A Saturday day pass is $40 and includes cook-off sampling. A weekend pass is $70. Kids under 12 are admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased at www.lafolkroots.org. For more info, visit www.blackpotfestival.com.
The festival will be held rain or shine and there are no refunds.