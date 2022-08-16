Ensemble Encore. Ensemble Toujours.
That’s the theme for the second of two presentations in 2022 of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.
Now in its 48th year, the world’s largest Cajun and Creole festival is hosting its second full-scale free festival this year, celebrating the second opportunity in 2022 to honor and sustain Acadiana’s culture, musicians and artists.
“We are committed to providing our local musicians, restaurants and craftspeople with the opportunity to make up for wages lost during the pandemic. Having two festivals in one year allows them to make up for lost time,” said Pat Mould, vice president of programming and development. “It also gives our community and all who travel to Acadiana the opportunity to participate and celebrate our amazing culture.”
“Ensemble encore, ensemble toujours! This year’s edition of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles continues the theme of our March make-up event, the joy of coming together again in this 48th year, in the hopes that we will long be able to continue gathering to celebrate our culture, our music, our cuisine and our arts,” Barry Ancelet, board president of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, said in an issued statement.
“The recent isolation that we all endured caused many of us to consider what we value in our lives. And we find that one of the things we value most in our way of life is the joy we experience when we can get together to celebrate what makes us dance, what makes us laugh, what makes us happy, what gives us the frissons. And we want to share all of that with those who come to visit — our friends and neighbors from near and far, including our cousins from Acadie. Together again, together always!”
The three-day festival will include live performances from local musicians, the Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Crafts Fair, workshops, and cooking demonstrations.
The official pin and poster will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum’s fall opening at 6 p.m. Sept. 9. Alton Armstrong and the Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians will be honored with the Louisiana Folklife Award starting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Scene Atelier.
Tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available, Festival Friends are appreciated, and volunteers are needed over the three days. Information, visit festivalsacadiens.com.
2022 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up and Workshops
Friday, Oct. 14
Scène Ma Louisiane
5 p.m. The Official Cutting of the Boudin Festival Opening
5:30-6:45 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
7-8:30 Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun
Saturday, Oct. 15
Scène Ma Louisiane
10:30-11:30 a.m. Forest Huval Band
11:45-12:45 p.m. Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Road Runners
1-2 La Patente (Acadie)
2:15-3:15 Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys
3:30-4:30 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours
4:45-6 Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys
6:15-7:45 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
Scène Mon Heritage
10:45-11:45 The Daiquiri Queens
12-1 Wayne Singleton & Same Ol' Two Step
1:15-2:15 Corey Ledet Zydeco
2:30-3:30 Chris Ardoin
3:45-4:45 Feufollet
5-6:30 Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws
Scène La Salle de Danse
10:30-11:30 Savoy Family Band
11:45-12:45 Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers
1-2 Has Beans
2:15-3:15 Jesse Lége
3:30-4:30 Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces
4:45-6:00 Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
Scène Atelier
11:30-12:30 Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians: Folklife Award
12:45-1:45 Finding Amédé Ardoin: Research into his Life and Legacy
2-3 T'Monde
3:15-4:15 Creole Fiddle Workshop w/ Cedric Watson, Jeffery Broussard & Johnathan Druilhet
4:30-5:45 The Magnolia Sisters
Jam Ça!
11-12:30 Blake Miller & Angelle Aces
1-2:30 Forest HuvalMu
3:15-4:15 Corey Ledet
Sunday, Oct. 16
Scène Ma Louisiane
10:30-11:30 The Potluck Band
11:45-12:45 Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
1-2 Lost Bayou Ramblers
2:15-3:15 Lafayette Rhythm Devils
3:30-4:30 Joe Hall and the Louisiana Cane Cutters
4:45-5:45 The Revelers
6-7:30 Bonsoir, Catin w/special guest Eric Adcock
Scène Mon Heritage
10:45-11:45 Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band
12-1 Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys
1:15-2:15 Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars
2:30-3:30 Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express
3:45-4:45 Pine Leaf Boys
5-6:30 Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers
Scène La Salle de Danse
9-10:30 French Mass
10:45-11:45 Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds
12-1 Jambalaya Cajun Band
1:15-2:15 Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole
2:30-3:30 Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
3:45-5 Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings w/ guests Johnnie Allan & T.K. Hulin
5:15-6:30 Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
Scène Atelier
11:30-12:30 Brazos Huval & Mary Harris
12:45-1:45 Amis du Teche
2-3 Finger-Picking Style Guitar Workshop: Roddie Romero, Jane Vidrine, Sam Broussard, Renée Reed & Josh Caffery
3:15-4:15 Jason Frey Trio
4:30-5:30 Louisiana French Folk Songs w/ Anna Laura Edmiston, Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones & Sasha Massey
Jam Ça!
11-12:30 Joe Hall
1-2:30 Sheryl Cormier
3-4:30 Jimmy Breaux