The inaugural Summer Zydeco & Soul Festival is a one-day event aimed at bringing together family and friends to celebrate Creole culture, food, zydeco and soul music.
“As a nod to our heritage, we’re excited to bring a new cultural experience to the market,” said Marlin Hollins, festival organizer. “We encourage everyone to put on their dancing shoes and show up to have a great time.”
Scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the SugArena Fairgrounds in New Iberia, the showcase of the festival will be zydeco music.
Five Acadiana artists are set to perform, including Lil Nate, Tucka, Roi “Chip” Anthony, Lil Runt and JJ Callier.
The list of food vendors includes Big E's and The Boys, Gram's Kitchen, RJ's Funnel Cakes, I GOTCHA, P&W Soul to Soul, The Potato Hut, and The Sweet Shop will provide items like boudin, fried alligator, fried fish and funnel cakes.
There will be an area for RV parking and campers are encouraged to arrive Friday. There will be a pre-party for campers Friday night with catered food and entertainment from DJ Chill.
Tickets range from $10 to $250 and can be purchased at zydecosoulfest.com.
A portion of the proceeds will support Southern University at Baton Rouge and Grambling University soccer program's.