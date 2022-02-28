Lafayette's self-proclaimed Boudin King is venturing out into new territory this spring by starting a taco festival.
Bob Carriker, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette history professor, started downtown Lafayette's annual Boudin Cook-Off 15 years ago. Now, he's planning the inaugural Acadiana Taco Festival for April.
So why tacos? And why now?
"It's sort of self-explanatory," Carriker said with a laugh. "Tacos!"
Carriker, a native of Washington state, has called Lafayette his home for 25 years. During that time, he's not only immersed himself in the local culture but also the food. He has two websites, boudinlink.com and kingcaker.com, dedicated to reviewing Louisiana staples.
Although tacos aren't a quintessential Louisiana food, Carriker said he's wanted to start a taco festival for years.
"It just seems like such a great food item that can be served in small portions and that has the flexibility to be prepared in so many different ways," Carriker said. "I just thought because of what it is and how it can be served and how delicious tacos are that this would be a fun, worthwhile event."
There's been resounding agreement from people who have come across his Facebook event page.
"When we put this out there, immediately the interest was huge," Carriker said. "People want this for sure."
Carriker said he's witnessed a taco revolution during his lifetime as America has become a more diverse country.
That's one reason he was inspired to start a taco festival.
"Growing up for me, a taco was a hard shell with ground beef, lettuce and cheese. My parents weren't even culinarily sophisticated enough to include taco sauce. It was a wonderful first bite then a cleanup exercise after that as the whole thing fell apart," Carriker said.
"If you asked my daughter what a taco is, it's lengua — which is tongue — and it has to have onion and cilantro on it. Someone else might say carne asada or barbacoa. The American traditional taco is still there, but as we've become more culturally and culinarily sophisticated across the board, we've embraced more authentic tacos and reconsidered what tacos can be and can hold in the first place."
The Acadiana Taco Festival is set to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. April 2 in downtown Lafayette's Parc International.
The free festival will follow a similar format as the annual Boudin Cook-Off in October.
Attendees will be able to purchase sample tickets to try a variety of tacos and taco-inspired items from vendors. Margaritas, beer, soda and other beverages will also be sold.
Vendors will compete for a people's choice award and a judges' choice award during the festival.
Instead of a boudin-eating contest, there will be a taquito-eating contest. Instead of free ice cream sandwiches, free Mexican fruit-and-ice cream bars will be passed out.
"I've always given away ice cream sandwiches at the cook-off," Carriker said. "And as I'm figuring this new festival out, I thought about not doing it. There's no obligation, but I've always liked to have it as a part of the event because it just speaks to the nature of the whole thing: This is for everyone. Here, have ice cream."
The festival will also include live music and free taco-themed games and activities for children.
Event proceeds will benefit Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.
Carriker is still looking for food vendors, which aren't limited to traditional tacos at the festival. They'll be able to serve anything inspired by a taco.
A few possibilities Carriker has heard so far include taco hand pies, taco soup and taco boudin.
"I can't promise you that taco boudin will for sure be at the festival, but I can tell you that it exists," Carriker said. "Richard Champagne at Champagne's Marché in Leonville makes a taco boudin, and it's absolutely delicious."
Learn more about the festival at facebook.com/AcadianaTacoFest.