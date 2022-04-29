ACA.festthurs.adv.008.jpg

Ethan Jordan, left, and Bhynty Charif dance to live music at Scene LUS Internationale on Thursday, April 28, 2022, as Festival International de Louisiane returns to downtown Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

It's Friday, Festival International is in town and there's not a cloud in the forecast today. If you're thinking about taking advantage of those three circumstances, here's the music lineup awaiting you in downtown Lafayette tonight:

Scène LUS Internationale

5:45 p.m. — Sonny Landreth (Louisiana)

7:15 p.m. — The Hip Abduction (U.S.)

8:45 p.m. — Ayrad (Morocco/Canada)

Scène Laborde Earles Fais Do Do

5:15 p.m. — Quitapenas (Mexico/Guatemala/U.S.)

6:45 p.m. — Natu Camara (Guinea)

8:30 p.m. — Delgres (France/Guadeloupe)

Scène Tito's Handmade Vodka Lafayette

5:30 p.m. — Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)

7:15 p.m. — Lakou Mizik (Haiti)

9 p.m. — The Reminders (Belgium/U.S.)

LA Galerie KATC/National Park Service

7 p.m. — Lost Bayou Ramblers (Louisiana) w/ 79rs Gang (Louisiana)

LUS LA Craft Biergarten

6:45 p.m. — Julian Primeaux (Louisiana)

9 p.m. — KC Jones (Louisiana)