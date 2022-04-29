It's Friday, Festival International is in town and there's not a cloud in the forecast today. If you're thinking about taking advantage of those three circumstances, here's the music lineup awaiting you in downtown Lafayette tonight:
Scène LUS Internationale
5:45 p.m. — Sonny Landreth (Louisiana)
7:15 p.m. — The Hip Abduction (U.S.)
8:45 p.m. — Ayrad (Morocco/Canada)
Scène Laborde Earles Fais Do Do
5:15 p.m. — Quitapenas (Mexico/Guatemala/U.S.)
6:45 p.m. — Natu Camara (Guinea)
8:30 p.m. — Delgres (France/Guadeloupe)
Scène Tito's Handmade Vodka Lafayette
5:30 p.m. — Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)
7:15 p.m. — Lakou Mizik (Haiti)
9 p.m. — The Reminders (Belgium/U.S.)
LA Galerie KATC/National Park Service
7 p.m. — Lost Bayou Ramblers (Louisiana) w/ 79rs Gang (Louisiana)
LUS LA Craft Biergarten
6:45 p.m. — Julian Primeaux (Louisiana)
9 p.m. — KC Jones (Louisiana)