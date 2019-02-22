The music lineup for Festival International was released Friday.
The Francophone festival, the largest free international music festival in the world, will celebrate its 33rd year April 24-28 in downtown Lafayette. With about 300,000 festival goers every year, it features musical performances by artists from many countries along with workshops, exhibits, visual art, theater and other forms of performance arts.
This year's lineup of international performers represents 24 different countries and regions, combining new artists with returning favorites.
New to the festival this year are El Septeto Santiaguero, of Cuba, and Doctor Nativo, of Guatemala, both of which are known to get crowds moving with their high-energy Latin rhythms. New Brunswick’s Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire will be returning to the festival.
You can view the full lineup at festivalinternational.org/2019-artists/