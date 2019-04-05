The Scott Boudin Festival kicks off festival season in Acadiana this weekend.
About 1.5 million pounds of boudin are produced in Scott every year, according to Jan-Scott Richard, mayor of Scott and president of the Scott Boudin Festival. He said boudin is such a staple of the community and a major driver of the small city's economy that the festival has become just as important to Scott.
The seventh annual Scott Boudin Festival is starts Friday and runs through Sunday on Lions Club Road in Scott.
"This festival that was started in 2013 has been big in bringing people to our community," Richard said. "We always look to unveil the poster because it's a great opportunity to officially kick off festival season, which we feel begins in April and we're proud to be that first festival that kicks things off for the Lafayette Parish area."
Festival hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
There will be a boudin-eating contest at 5 p.m. Friday.
The festival's music lineup is highlighted by The Molly Ringwalds at 8 p.m. Saturday, Chris Ardoin at 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Geno Delafosse at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For the full music schedule, visit scottboudinfestival.com.