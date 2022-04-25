Downtown Lafayette is transforming into a vibrant entertainment mecca this week for Festival International de Louisiane's first in-person event since 2019.
The five-day festival kicks off Wednesday and continues through Sunday with enough music performances, cuisine and art to make up for two years of online events.
It's been a while since we've been together in person. If you've forgotten how to Festival, here's a refresher on the basics.
How to get there
Parking downtown is difficult enough when there's not street closures for an international music festival.
Your best bet for getting to and from Festival International is to park at Cajun Field at the corner of Congress Street and Cajundome Boulevard and hop on a shuttle.
It costs $10 per vehicle per day to park at Cajun Field, but it's still more affordable than most of the parking you'll find in the paid lots in the downtown area. And since the shuttle buses pick up every 15 minutes and drop off in the heart of downtown, you'll have plenty of energy left to dance the day away.
Pro tip: Pack a debit or credit card. Cash payments are not accepted at the Cajun Field parking lot.
How to buy stuff
The RFID wristbands are back, and this time they'll be used to purchase all official Festival food, drinks and merchandise.
Each wristband operates like a digital wallet, allowing for quick and contactless payments at booths and tents throughout the festival. You can pick up a wristband before Festival at Parish Ink Downtown, 310 Jefferson St., or get one at a top-up stand during the festival. You can load money onto the band using a debit or credit card at the top-up stands or via a mobile app. You can also use cash at the top-up stands.
Any unused funds at the end of Festival will be refunded back to the debit or credit card, minus a $5 processing fee. Those who used cash to add funds to a wristband can fill out a refund request form on the Festival International website.
Pro tip: Take a picture of the identification number on the back of the chip as soon as you get your wristband. If you lose your RFID wristband, you can use that identification number to cancel the account at any top-up station or in the mobile app and get a new one.
How to make the most of it
Now's the time to come up with a game plan for Festival.
Since there hasn't been an in-person event since 2019, the crowds are sure to be plentiful this weekend. Take a look at the Festival website or app to plan your must-see performances and experiences so you don't miss out on anything.
Allow yourself some free time to catch a street performance or browse through arts and crafts booths. Not every moment can be planned.
If you have children, be sure to stop by Scène des Jeunes (Youth Scene) on Saturday and Sunday for special experiences.
Pro tip: There's enough sensory experiences to overwhelm anyone. If you or your little one is in need of a space to unwind, check out Zone Détente (Relaxation Zone), a new sensory-friendly space in front of Cathedral Carmel for people to rest, refresh and decompress before enjoying more Festival.
How to not be that person
Your dog is adorable. Your tent and ice chest and golf cart are super cool. But they're not welcome at Festival.
It's too crowded at Festival for Fido, and he's going to need to use the bathroom at some point. Leave the pup at home where he'll be far less anxious.
We all want our creature comforts, but save the tents, golf carts and ice chests for your camp. Support Festival and downtown businesses by purchasing food and drinks on site.
You know the drill. Pack sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses. Be considerate of your fellow Fest-goers. And, most importantly, have fun.
Happy Festival, y'all!