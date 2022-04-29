Performers took to the stage this week, marking the first live performances for Festival International de Louisiane since 2019. COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years have affected all live performances, but when a festival involves international travel, it becomes even more challenging.
This week dozens of international artists have been traveling to Lafayette from all corners of the world.
Those we spoke to said they are feeling a sense of relief that COVID seems so far away from people’s minds during Festival International.
“This community is awesome. Let me tell you that you give hope to musicians,” said Natu Camara, a vibrant singer from West Africa. “We feel it the first moment we get here. I am telling you that people here are amazing.”
Born on Ivory Coast, raised in Guinea, she brings to the stage the power of Afro-pop music. In her early career, she was part of the Ideal Black Girls, a Guinean quartet considered West Africa’s first all-female R&B and hip-hop group. She is now based in Harlem, New York.
“I was supposed to come here in 2020 as part of a tour that was planned to be awesome,” she said after a performance Thursday night. “Then we know what happened.”
In her bio, Camara explained why the United States represented a life-changing moment in her life. Not long after she joined her husband in New York, he tragically died from cancer, leaving her suddenly alone at the beginning of a long, dark period of mourning.
“I feel I was born to be a musician,” she said. “I started singing when I was a baby — I was 5! When girls in my country had no voice, I had that voice. I advocated for us through music. Without singing, I would be miserable.”
For Camara, Festival International in Lafayette is the first outdoor performance since the pandemic shut down live performances and large gatherings. And she is not the only one who has been eagerly awaiting the festival.
“I am just supremely happy to be here because it has been a very long time since my last time in Lafayette,” said Vieux Farka Touré, a Malian singer and guitarist. “I am glad to be back to that stage because for us it was, like, very difficult to stay far from live performances. I don’t know what to expect, and this is great.”
Born in Niafunké, a small town on the Niger River in central Mali, Touré was invited to perform at the Opening Celebration of the 2010 FIFA World Cup with other top performers, including Shakira, Alicia Keys, and K’naan. His second album, Fondo, was included in the Village Voice's Top 100 list for 2009.
“I have beautiful memories about Lafayette. The food, you know. I missed that so much over here,” he said, laughing. "I am glad I can enjoy the people and those vibes again."
His father was Ali Farka Touré, a Grammy-winning Malian musician. For him, Festival International is another opportunity to shine.
“You know, for me to be his son was so great on one side, but it was also a problem because I had to do two or three times what he did. I am trying to improve my level and my music all the time.”
The 2022 lineup includes groups from more than a dozen foreign countries, including Ukraine (DakhaBrakha), Mexico (Son Rompe Pera), Jamaica (The Wailers), and Cuba (Cimafunk).
For Bombino, a musician of Agadez, Niger, Festival International is a way to share love and connection through music.
“There is no substitute for live music. Listening to music is great, watching concerts on the internet is fun, but the energy of being together to share an experience can’t be reproduced in any other way,” he said.
He always loved his trips to Louisiana. “The people are so friendly and warm. They love music. It is a great place for a musician to visit. Every time,” he said.
Festival International is also a great opportunity to light on the interest in new cultures, Bombino said.
“We want to make connections between people and inspire people to take interest in Niger, the Tuareg people, and Africa. I feel I am the ambassador of music in that sense,” he said.
The full music lineup for Festival International 2022 can be found at festivalinternational.org/schedule.