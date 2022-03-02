Festivals Acadiens et Créoles organizers are hustling to fill volunteer slots, especially in ticket sales, and are seeking more “Festival Friends” to donate to the cause.
Organizers are planning two festivals this year, the first from March 18-20 and the second festival in October, after missing scheduled live festivals in consecutive years because of the pandemic.
The festivals will be held at Girard Park in Lafayette. The festivals date back to March 1974 at Blackham Coliseum, but since the late 1970s have been held in autumn at Girard Park.
“We are fighting the volunteer battle right now,” said Pat Mould, festival vice president of programming and development. Mould said some 350 volunteers are needed to staff the event; he and volunteer chairperson Kelly Such Stewart said they are about halfway there.
Mould said ticket salespeople are most needed. So are recycling volunteers and set-up staff.
“The response on volunteers has been kind of hit or miss,” Mould said. “We did posts last week, and it picked up a little bit. It has been slow to get people to come to the table.”
He said the hope was that with Mardi Gras behind us, potential volunteers would turn their sights to Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.
Stewart said the decision to host two festivals came in January, which has limited the time to drum up support. But, she said, “we’ve had good feedback” after meeting with service organizations at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and elsewhere.
“We’ve reached out to organizations. But response has been limited because we have not done this for two years. It’s been a little harder."
She said prospective volunteers can sign up on the festival website at https://www.festivalsacadiens.com. Mould said volunteer shifts can be four hours.
Donors can assist at various levels, also at the website.
“It’s tough to get the machine cranked up,” Mould said. “It’s been almost three years since a live festival. People say they are ready to go, but taking that step out the door, I don’t know, man.”
He said organizers have been studying the crowd results from Mardi Gras and believe that locals will come to the festival while out-of-towners may be a tougher draw. He said fewer tour buses ran to Mardi Gras than in years past.
“We threw people for a loop with the festival in March,” he said. “But it made sense to do it, just to make up for time lost.”
He said local musicians and vendors have missed a lot of paydays since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, and they need the gigs.
Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys open the festival at 5:30 p.m. March 18, followed by Chris Ardoin and NuStep Zydeko. Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun close the festival at 6 p.m. March 20.