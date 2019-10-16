The fifth annual Bayou Roundup will feature a special tribute to the Lafayette blues guitarist who performed at the Austin-inspired event each year.
More than a dozen musicians will pay tribute to Paul Sinegal — better known as Lil' Buck or Buck-A-Roo — during this Saturday's event, which showcases hot rods, vintage cars, live music and local food at Blackham Coliseum.
“Every year, Lil’ Buck was a part of the Bayou Roundup lineup," said C.C. Adcock, a local musician and event organizer. "And when we were finalizing our music schedule at the beginning of the summer is when Lil’ Buck passed away. We all just said, ‘Let’s do this year in his honor.’ And as this event kind of feels like the end of summer in south Louisiana, it’ll be nice for us to be able to say goodbye to him one last time.”
Adcock has dubbed the tribute Buck-A-Roux II — a nod to another show held in his honor at Antone's, an iconic blues venue in downtown Austin, Texas.
The first Buck-A-Roux happened just three weeks after his sudden death in June. Musicians played in Lil' Buck's memory on a night when he was booked to play at the Austin nightclub.
“I miss Lil’ Buck. I miss Buck-A-Roo. I think about him every day. It’s still real fresh," Adcock said. "I’m looking forward to playing music with those who knew and played with him, including his daughter, Sherelle, who will be on hand to play rub-board. She stole the show in Austin.”
Adcock, who considered Lil' Buck a musical mentor and father figure, will perform during the tribute along with Sherelle Chenier, Barbara Lynn, Sonny Landreth, Sir Reginald Dural, Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Roddie Romero, MJ Nunez, Corey "Lil' Pop" Ledet, Steve Riley, Major Handy, Lil' Bobby Broussard, Blue Burns, Lee Allen Zeno, Dave Ranson and Greg Gordon.
Buck-A-Roux II will add another layer to the Bayou Roundup, which is as much a live music event as it is a car show.
"We're throwing the kind of party we want to go to," said Brian Auderer, an Austin-based organizer of the Bayou Roundup. "It's what we were already doing before the Lonestar or Bayou roundups — driving our cool cars, parking them at clubs and going to see great music. The music goes hand in hand with the cars."
The Bayou Roundup started in 2015 as an extension of the Lonestar Roundup, which has been held in Austin since 2002.
Acadiana musicians and car enthusiasts are regularly featured during the spring show in Texas, so a fall event in Cajun Country seemed like the perfect companion.
"For me, it's just that time of year where you'll see these great vintage cars all around Acadiana," Adcock said. "There are some parts of the city that are still authentically old-period looking, and when you see these cars around, it could easily be 1962 or 1958 again."
Lafayette's unique culture and small size remind Auderer of how Austin was 17 years ago when the Lonestar Roundup began.
"This, for us, is like time travel," Auderer said. "It was so much fun those years in Austin when we could drive around town and park easier. We kind of wanted to get back to those early days when we weren't dealing with that Austin traffic and everything."
Car enthusiasts are already beginning to arrive in Lafayette. Most are driving in from the Austin and Houston areas, but some from as far away as California.
"I love seeing those cars around town and seeing people's faces light up when we slide up at the red light," Adcock said. "Kids are like 'Whoa! Real-life Hot Wheels right there next to my mom's SUV.'"
Keep an eye out for the cars around Acadiana over the weekend. A group will leave at 10 a.m. Friday from the Hilton Garden Inn in Lafayette to drive along the Bayou Teche with stops in Lake Martin, Breaux Bridge, Bayou Teche Brewery in Arnaudville and Sunset before returning in the afternoon to take part in Downtown Alive.
And, of course, you can find them at the Bayou Roundup, which happens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Buck-A-Roux II happens from 4 to 6 — Saturday at Blackham Coliseum.
Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for University of Louisiana at Lafayette students and free for children younger than 12. Parking is free.
Learn more at bayouroundup.com.