The fall schedule for Downtown Alive has been released and is being sponsored by Evangeline Maid, which is celebrating a century-long bread-making tradition in Acadiana.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of baking in Acadiana that gave rise to Evangeline Maid, and our bakery is proud to call Lafayette home,” said John Steed, senior vice president at Flowers Foods. “As part of our Centennial Celebration we are pleased to sponsor Downtown Alive so the whole community can join in the celebration.”

+26 Evangeline Maid bread started 100 years ago with a WWI vet's $50 service bonus It's long been the go-to sandwich bread for school lunchboxes. It's the perfect base for a breakfast of hot boudin and sticky cane syrup. It's…

The season begins Sept.13 with a double-dose of Zydeco, featuring Chubby Carrier and Corey Ledet. Other notable concerts include a tribute to the Beatles featuring The Viatones and a kick-off to the ACLA Latin Music Festival featuring Doctor Nativo—returning after a hit performance at Festival International.

The blowout concert of the season will be the Evangeline Maid Centennial Celebration with Wayne Toups and Zydecajun at Parc International on Nov. 1.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of live Friday night concerts in Downtown Lafayette,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit organization that produces DTA!

“For over 35 years, Downtown Alive has provided a free and family-friendly venue for the community to enjoy the amazing music of Acadiana. And it gets better with each year!”

In addition to the musical performances, Downtown Alive concerts offer family-friendly activities by organizations like Children’s Museum of Acadiana, the Lafayette Science Museum, Lafayette Public Library, and Deuxième Vie Creative. The DTA! Manger area features food from a variety of local vendors. And for early birds, the DTA! Happiest Hour features a specialty cocktail provided by a rotating group of downtown bar sponsors. DTA! concession sales contribute to keeping the event free.

Sept. 13

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band + Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band (Zydeco/Cajun | Parc International)

Sept. 20

Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings (Blues/RnB/Swamp Pop | Parc Sans Souci)

Sept. 27

All-Star Beatles Tribute w/ The Viatones + Special Guests (Rock-n-Roll | Parc International)

Oct. 14

Doctor Nativo + Rio Luminoso (Mayan Reggae Cumbia/Classic Latin | Parc International)

Oct. 11 – No DTA!: Festival Acadiens et Créoles

Oct.18

Radio Zydeco + The South Austin Moonlighters (Zydeco/Roots Rock | Parc Sans Souci)

Oct. 25

The Daiquiri Queens + The Haggard Bucks (Cajun/Country | Parc Sans Souci)

Nov. 1

Evangeline Maid Centennial Celebration with Wanye Toups & Zydecajun (Zydecajun | Parc International)

Rain’ Cajuns Homecoming Pep Rally (wear red!)

Nov. 8

Royal Teeth + Jelly Toast (Pop/Folk | Parc International)

Fall 2019 DTA! Season Finale