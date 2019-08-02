This year’s Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, scheduled for Oct. 10-13 at Girard Park, will be focus on women in Cajun and Creole music.
This year's festival theme celebrates 90 years of “Jolie Blonde,” described by organizers as “an iconic symbol of the female influence on Cajun and Creole music.” The female character known as Jolie Blonde was popularized in song beginning in 1929 in “Ma blonde est partie” by the Breaux Brothers.
The festival will toast women by showcasing a variety of female performers in this year’s lineup, including Bonsoir Catin, T’Monde, Babineaux Sisters and The Daiquiri Queens.
Scène Ma Louisiane
Friday, Oct. 11
5:30 - 6:45: Bonsoir, Catin with Special Guests
7:00 - 8:30: Jeffery Broussard: Zydeco Force to Creole Cowboys
Saturday, Oct. 12
10:30 - 11:30: Lafayette Rhythm Devils
11:45 - 1:00: Ervin Frey and Cajun Prairie
1:15 - 2:15: Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours
2:30 - 3:30: Wayne & Same Ol 2 Step
3:45 - 4:45: Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys
5:00 - 6:15: Joel Sonnier 60th Anniversary
6:30 - 7:45: Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express Through the Years
Sunday, Oct. 13
10:30 - 11:30: The Pot Luck Band
11:45 - 12:45: Jambalaya with John Trahan
1:00 - 2:00: Jesse Lége and Bayou Brew
2:15 - 3:15: Magnolia Sisters with Special Guests
3:30 - 4:30: Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
4:45 - 6:00: Feufollet Through the Years
6:15 - 7:45: Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun
Scène Mon Héritage
Saturday, Oct. 12
10:45 - 11:45: Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band
12:00 - 1:00: Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners
1:15 - 2:15: Babineaux Sisters
2:30 - 3:30: TBA
3:45 - 4:45: Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
5:00 - 6:30: Pine Leaf Boys
Sunday, Oct. 13
10:45 - 11:45: Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys
12:00 - 1:00: T’Monde
1:15 - 2:15: Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
2:30 - 3:30: Lost Bayou Ramblers
3:45 - 5:00: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
5:15 - 6:30: Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys
Salle de Danse
Saturday, Oct. 12
10:30 - 11:30: Forest Huval & Friends
11:45 - 12:45: Chris Miller & Bayou Roots featuring Jimmy Breaux
1:00 - 2:00: Yvette Landry & the Jukes
2:15 - 3:15: Travis Matte and the Kingpins
3:30 - 4:45: Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole
5:00 - 6:30: Warren Storm and Willie T with T.K. Hulin
Sunday, Oct. 13
9:00 - 10:30: French Mass
10:45 - 11:45: Kegan Navarre & Louisiana Traditions
12:00 - 1:00: The Daiquiri Queens
1:15 - 2:15: Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers
2:30 - 3:30: Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
3:45 - 5:00: Gregg Martinez with Charlene Howard and Steve Adams
Scène D'Anniversaire
Saturday, Oct. 12
11:00 - 12:00: Paul Daigle and Cajun Gold
12:15 - 1:15: Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush
1:30 - 2:30: Ruben Moreno
2:45 - 3:45: The Revelers
4:00 - 5:00: Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band
5:15 - 6:30: Chris Ardoin & NuStep
Sunday, Oct. 13
12:15-1:15: Quatre Coin Throwdown
1:30 - 2:30: Chubby Carrière and the Bayou Swamp Band
2:45 - 3:45: Blake Miller and the Old-Fashioned Aces
4:00 - 5:00: Soul Creole
5:15 - 6:30: Sweet Crude
Scène Atelier
Saturday, Oct. 12
11:15 - 11:45: 2019 Tradition Bearer Award Presentation: Elaine Bourque
12:00 - 12:45: The True Story of Jolie Blonde with Wade Falcon
1:00 - 1:45: B… Pour Bayou: The Making of a Cajun French Alphabet Book
2:00 - 3:00: Joel Savoy and Linzay Young
3:15 - 4:15: The Savoy Family Band
4:45 - 5:45: Femme: A Celebration of Louisiana Women Musicians
Sunday, Oct. 13
11:30 - 12:30: Juré with the Broussard Sisters and Jeffery Broussard
12:45 - 1:45: The Singing Drummers of South Louisiana with Warren Storm, Glenn Fields, Callie Huval & Vernon Bergeron, moderated by Yvette Landry
2:00 - 3:00: Cory and Lisa McCauley with Clint Ward
3:15 - 4:15: Brazos Huval School of Music
4:30 - 5:30: Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sound
Jam Ça!
Saturday, Oct. 12
12:00 - 1:15: Gina Forsyth
1:30 - 2:45: Corey Ledet
3:00 - 4:15: Drew Simon
Sunday, Oct. 13
12:00 - 1:15: Angelle Aces with Blake Miller
1:30 - 2:45: Sheryl Cormier
3:00 - 4:15: Jeffery Broussard