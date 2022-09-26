New Orleans resident Ryan Rogers has entered the eating contests at Lafayette's Boudin Cook-Off several times, but it wasn't until last year that he took home a golden pig for scarfing down 24 ounces of boudin links in about a minute. He received a second golden pig during last year's event for taking first place in the boudin-ball-eating contest.

Ryan Rogers is pictured after winning the boudin and boudin ball eating contests at the 2021 Boudin Cook-Off in downtown Lafayette.

Rogers, who weighs about 140 pounds, even found space in his stomach to sample a few boudin dishes between the two eating contests. Even more curious: he considers himself a vegetarian. 

"That's how much I love boudin and Lafayette," Rogers said. "Boudin is my favorite food, and I don't really get to eat it anymore. But I can here and I get a crown."

Rogers, a standup comedian who lived in Lafayette for 10 years, celebrated his 2021 victory by getting a tattoo of a golden pig with a crown.

He'll return to the cook-off Oct. 22 in an effort to defend his titles. He recently learned that live pigs will be at the downtown Lafayette event for the first time since it started 15 years ago.

"If I win again, they have to change one of the pigs' names to mine," Rogers said with a laugh. "And if not, I'm abdicating the crown."

Khouri Frisch, owner of 2KB Farms and Petting Zoo in Opelousas, plans to bring a teacup pig named Porkchop on a leash and a few potbellied pigs — named Skunk, Hammy, Puma 1 and Puma 2 — for petting to the cook-off.

It's entirely possible Frisch and her fiancé, Brandon Brasket, might opt for different pigs the day of the event though.

"It just depends on what kind of mood they're in," Frisch said. "We kind of work for them; they don't work for us. It's really just about who is going to get in the trailer."

Bob Carriker is pictured with a teacup pig named Porkchop, who is expected to make an appearance at the Oct. 22 Boudin Cook-Off.

Frisch and Brasket approached event organizer Bob Carriker with the idea of bringing a petting zoo to the Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest.

Carriker initially wasn't interested in the pitch. He later realized it could be an opportunity to bring live pigs to the annual event that celebrates all things pork.

"We get a lot of inquiries from people about bringing dogs," Carriker said. "It's totally dog-friendly, but what I always wanted was for a person to bring a pig, but no one ever has done that to my knowledge. And all of a sudden, it occurred to me that this might just be a person with pigs. I told her 'No other animals. Just pigs.'"

Boudin Cook-Off founder Bob Carriker, a UL-Lafayette history professor who runs the review site BoudinLink.com, poses for a photograph at the festival at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette, LA on Saturday, October 20, 2018. The annual festival gathers vendors from throughout Louisiana to compete in a competition for the best version of the Cajun pork and rice delicacy.

Anyone who knows Carriker, a history professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, wouldn't be surprised by his enthusiasm over having live pigs at a boudin and bacon event.

The cook-off's official poster one year featured "the greatest design ever" of a cartoon pig with a concerned expression sitting in a meat grinder. (In more recent years, his teenage daughters have designed the official posters for the cook-off.)

Ella Carriker, 17, designed this poster for the Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest.

"This is the only festival in America where you can pet a little piggy and eat a little piggy," Carriker said. "People can take a picture with a pig while they're eating a link of boudin."

The 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Parc International in downtown Lafayette.

Entry to the cook-off is free and includes children's activities, ice cream sandwiches and live entertainment by The Specklers, The Babineaux Sisters and Poisson Rouge.

Tickets for food and drinks will also be sold, and people will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite boudin and bacon creations. Among the food offerings expected at this year's event are boudin-stuffed chicken wings, bacon cheeseburger hand pies and bacon boudin.

Samples of traditional boudin are seen during the Boudin Cook-off and Acadiana Bacon Fest on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Parc International in downtown Lafayette. Live music, fun jumps, and a boudin ball eating competition were just some of the activities available at the celebration of pork.

Several Acadiana meat markets are expected to serve as vendors at the cook-off along with a couple from Texas, including last year's winner in the people's choice contest for best boudin: Prison City Boudain from Huntsville, Texas.

"It's very exciting to have all of these people from all over the place coming to Lafayette to celebrate boudin and bacon — but boudin first," Carriker said. "That was the whole reason we started this 15 years ago."

Ryan Rogers claims gold in the boudin eating contest during the Boudin Cook-off and Acadiana Bacon Fest on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Parc International in downtown Lafayette. Live music, fun jumps, and a boudin ball eating competition were just some of the activities available at the celebration of pork.

And although he isn't training for the boudin-eating contests, Rogers said he is trying to decide what addition he might get to his tattoo if he takes home more golden pigs at this year's cook-off.

The comedian's advice to anyone considering going head to head against him?

"I want to mess with them and say that void of sadness inside of you has to be filled with something," Rogers said with a laugh. "But just take it one bite at a time. Envision yourself winning.

"It feels special because I'm doing something very Lafayette. This couldn't be more Acadiana, heritage-wise, and that's so exciting."

Learn more about the event at boudincookoff.com.

