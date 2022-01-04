Local artist Dirk Guidry is preparing to make his mark on Festival International de Louisiane after being named the 36th annual festival’s official visual artist.

In the role, Guidry will produce a piece of art that will be translated into 2022’s collectible festival poster and pin. Organizers said Tuesday Guidry had recently completed his Festival piece.

The completed artwork will be unveiled at Festival International’s Feb. 20 kickoff party, with posters and pins available for purchase. The event will include the unveiling of the artwork as well as this year’s musical lineup, with a fish fry and live performances.

After two years of virtual-only programming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Festival International is planning to host a live event April 27 to May 1 in downtown Lafayette.

"Our team is so happy with the vibrant piece of artwork created for 2022,” said FIL Marketing Director Carly Viator in a statement. "It's obvious Dirk understands the magic of Festival International and our community is very lucky to have him in Lafayette."

Guidry is a Galliano transplant who moved to Lafayette in 2005 to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and earned a bachelor’s degree from the school’s fine arts program. Guidry is known for everything from an array of visual work, including large scale abstract works, portrait paintings and landscapes, to live events, the FIL team said.

The artist is also responsible for murals around the city, including the “100 Years of Baking” mural at Evangeline Made’s bakery on West Simcoe Street and the “Deep Rooted” mural painted on CrossFit Acadiana on Cypress Street, according to Guidry’s website.

Guidry’s studio is located in Basin Arts’ space in downtown Lafayette, through which Guidry co-created and manages the BARE Walls program, which works with businesses to turn bare office and business walls into gallery space to enhance workspaces and provide income to local artists. The program was jump started with funding from the 24 Hour Citizen Project, the program website said.

He also serves as an appointed member of the Louisiana State Arts Council, per his Festival International bio.

"Being Festival's Official Visual Artist is one of my greatest achievements as an artist thus far," Guidry said in a release. "This has been a goal of mine for many years now, and I am honored to join the long list of talented artists that have been selected before me. The Official Artwork plays such an important role with the pin and poster each year, so I look forward to leaving my mark on Festival 2022."