After two years of virtual events, Festival International de Louisiane is officially returning this April for what officials say will be the best event to date.
Organizers have been cautiously planning for an in-person event since last fall. They solidified that plan over the weekend when they announced this year's full music lineup, artwork, pin and poster.
Festival International's 36th annual event is set to take place April 27 through May 1 in downtown Lafayette.
Many of the bands and musicians performing at the 2022 festival were originally scheduled to perform at the 2020 event. Afro-Cuban funk sensation Cimafunk is among them.
“Cimafunk was one of those bands we were really looking forward to bringing here in 2020," said Lisa Stafford, programming director for Festival International, during Sunday's announcement. “We will finally have them this year. Get ready!”
The high-energy, gritty funk-soul group puts on an electrifying live show. "Rolling Stone" recently included the band's album "El Alimento" in its list of the 50 best albums of 2021.
The Wailers, a reggae favorite that's returning after a few years away, is another group that is sure to get the crowds dancing. The band is set to close out the festival's five-day run.
"Festival fans always ask for reggae," Stafford said. "And we are giving them the best."
Looking to experience something new? DahkaBrakha, a folk-punk group from the Ukraine, offers an eclectic sound, and Les Filles de Illigahdad, which features uncommon female Tuareg musicians, promise to "leave you in a trance."
And, of course, the Festival International lineup will celebrate some of the best of Louisiana's homegrown musical talent from the Cajun, zydeco, indie rock and blues genres. Among those include Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers and bluesman Robert Finley.
It might be tough to start planning your Festival International experience since the stage schedule hasn't been released just yet, but here's the full music lineup if you want to get a head start on your must-see list.
- The Wailers (Jamaica)
- Cimafunk (Cuba)
- DakhaBrakha (Ukraine)
- Locos Por Juana (Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, U.S.)
- Delgres (France, Guadeloupe)
- Ayrad (Morocco, Canada)
- Bombino (Niger)
- Natu Camara (Guinea)
- Vieux Farka Touré (Mali)
- Les Filles de Illighadad (Niger)
- Lakou Mizik (Haiti)
- The Hip Abduction (U.S.)
- Sinkane (Sudan, U.S.)
- The Reminders (Belgium, U.S.)
- Robert Finley (Louisiana)
- Sonny Landreth (Louisiana)
- Zachary Richard (Louisiana)
- Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)
- Michael Doucet et Lâcher Prise (Louisiana)
- Lost Bayou Ramblers (Louisiana)
- 79ers Gang (Louisiana)
- Flying Balalaika Brothers (Russia, Ukraine, U.S.)
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & the Ils Sont Partis Band (Louisiana)
- Quitapenas (Mexico, Guatemala, U.S.)
- The Jelly Sisters featuring Tif Lamson & Julie Odell (Louisiana)
- Kizaba (Democratic Republic of the Congo, Canada)
- Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Nigeria, Benin, U.S.)
- Bon Enfant (Québec)
- Dragon Knights Stilt Show (France, U.S.)
- La Patente (New Brunswick)
- Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers (Louisiana)
- Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez (Louisiana)
- Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys (Louisiana)
- Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots (Louisiana)
- Blue Monday Allstars (Louisiana)
- Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole (Louisiana)
- KC Jones (Louisiana)
- Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (Louisiana)
- Smoov Ras & the Reflection (Louisiana)
- Dustin Dale Gaspard (Louisiana)
- Karma & the Killjoys (Louisiana)
- The Daiquiri Queens (Louisiana)
- Boma Bango (Louisiana)
- Lee's Golden Dragons (China, U.S.)
- Iceman Special (Louisiana, Texas)
- Nikia Yung (Louisiana)
- Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie (Louisiana)
- Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra with special guest Steve Riley (Louisiana)
- Julian Primeaux (Louisiana)
- The Bucks (Louisiana)
- Magnolia Sisters (Louisiana)
- Scenic World (Louisiana)
- The Rayo Brothers (Louisiana)
- Soul Express Brass Band (Louisiana)
- School of Rock Lafayette House Band (Louisiana)
- Sola Violins & LA Folks Roots Fiddle Summit (Louisiana)
- Dr. Daylight's Jazz Company (Louisiana)
- Alison Lefevre (Louisiana)
- Voices of Progressive Gospel Choir (Louisiana)
- Brazos Huval Student Showcase (Louisiana)
- Celjun featuring Irish Dancers (Ireland, Louisiana)
- Folklife Presents: Black Masking Indian Cherice Harrison Nelson (Louisiana)
- Cajun Fiddle Making: Anya Burgess & Chris Segura (Louisiana)
- Accordion Making: Rusty Sanner of Heritage Accordions (Louisiana)
- Cajun Home Music: John, Jane & Jo Vidrine (Louisiana)
- Zydeco Music in New Orleans: Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes (Louisiana)
Festival International de Louisiane is a five-day celebration of culture through music, food, art and performance. The free, ticketless event transforms downtown Lafayette into an entertainment mecca each April.
In addition to musical performances by artist from more than 20 countries, the festival features workshops, exhibits, visual art, theater and other forms of performance arts.
At its core, Festival International is a reminder of Lafayette's cultural connection to the rest of the world — especially during difficult times. The free festival was conceptualized in the 1980s to help pull Lafayette out of the economic and emotional slump that resulted from falling oil prices.
Festival International, which is operated by a nonprofit by the same name, is the largest international music and arts festival in the United States.
Learn more at festivalinternational.org.