Dancers move to the sounds of Jambalaya at Scene Ma Louisiana during the 2019 Festival Acadiens et Creoles in Girard Park on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Storms moved through Acadiana early Friday morning; that front has now moved to the east and will be followed by beautiful spring weather for the return of Festivals Acadiens et Creole at Girard Park.

The forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the low 70s and lows nighttime lows in mid-40s.

2022 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up and Workshops

Scène Ma Louisiane

Friday, March 18

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeko

Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush

1:00 p.m.-2:15 p.m. A Tribute to Courtney Granger

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Feufollet

3:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars

5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

6:45 p.m-8:00 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys

Sunday, March 20

10:30-11:30 a.m. The Pot Luck Band

11:45-12:45 p.m. Jambalaya Cajun Band w/ special guest

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils

2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Scène Mon Heritage                         

Saturday, March 19

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band

noon-1 p.m. The Daiquiri Queens Presented by Festival International de Louisiane

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ 2 Step

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.  Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Bonsoir, Catin

Sunday, March 20

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Forest Huval Band

noon-1 p.m. Joe Hall and The Louisiana Cane Cutters

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Jesse Legé

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco

3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

La Salle de Danse                  

Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.  Seth Spell & Cajun Strong

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers

1-2 p.m. - Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sound

2:15 p.m-3:15 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

3:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. The Revelers

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m. Corey Ledet Zydeco

Sunday, March 20

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. French Mass

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Savoy Family Band

noon-1 p.m. Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Balfa Toujours

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Jo-El Sonnier

3:45 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Gregg Martinez w/ special guests T.K. Hulin &

Johnnie Allan

5:15 p.m-6:30 p.m. Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express

Scène Atelier Workshops

Saturday, March 19

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. "Boudini et ses amis"

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.  Fiddle workshop hosted by David Greely w/ Blake Miller

& Gina Forsyth

2-3 p.m. Riley Family Band

3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m.  Les Amis du Teche

4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. 'T-Monde

Sunday, March 20

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.  Guitar workshop moderated by Josh Caffery

w/ Chris Stafford, Meagan Berard & Daniel Coolik

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.  Broussard Sisters

2-3 p.m. Ballad workshop w/ Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones &

Anna Laura Edmiston

3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Tommy McClain & CC Adcock

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces

  