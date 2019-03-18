Festival International de Louisiane has officially released the 2019 schedule.
This year’s festival includes artists from more than 24 countries.
The full schedule is available at festivalinternational.org/schedule/.
“Festival is kicking off strong this year as we welcome two local favorites to the stage on opening night: Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, followed by Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band,” said Lisa Stafford, programming director. “From there, we will take Festivalgoers around the world for five days of diverse music.”
This year's festival will take place from April 24-28. Among those on the list are Haitian voodoo-blues group Moonlight Benjamin and Robert Randolph and the Family Band.
As always, Festival International remains focused on showcasing French-speaking musicians. A few of the en Français performances to catch include: The return of New Brunswick’s Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire, the Dobet Gnahoré of the Ivory Coast, and Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti. Festival is also featuring a variety of Latin groups, including Doctor Nativo from Guatemala, El Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba, and local group Latino Pulse (which has members originally from Cuba and Martinique.)
The lineup featuring Louisiana’s homegrown artists includes the Blue Monday Allstars’ Living Legends Tribute with Carol Fran, Henry Gray and Lil’ Buck Sinegal on one stage, with special guests Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie, Marc Broussard, Lee Allen Zeno, Steve Adams, Tony Goulas, Kent August and Ron Eades.