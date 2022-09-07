The Latin Music Festival will return to Lafayette after two years with Cuban artist Cimafunk, local performers and a new variety show.
"We are so ready to see Latin Fest take over Parc International again," said Scott Feehan, Executive Director of Festival International.
Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana, ACLA, and Festival International de Louisiane will hold the festival Oct. 1 at Parc International. The festival will include Rumba Buena of New Orleans, Malentina and the Lafayette Latin All-Stars along with a new variety show called, “Latinos on the Rise.”
"The musical performances are going to make this year's event a hit," Feehan said. "We have seen Cimafunk's effect on crowds, and you don't want to miss them or the other acts we have in store."
The event celebrates Latino culture. Attendees can experience the culture through authentic food, music, art vendors, children’s activities and more.
"ACLA's mission is to promote and preserve the Hispanic Heritage in Acadiana,” President of ACLA Pablo Estrada said. “We invite you to celebrate our culture with us, and by purchasing a ticket you help us to guarantee our contribution stays alive for future generations."
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at http://www.festivalinternational.org/latin-fest or at the event. Children 12 and under get free entry.