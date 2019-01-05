The Advocate will publish Mardi Gras ball stories from Carnival krewes in and around the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.
Email stories and photos, at least two weeks before the ball, to features@theadvocate.com.
If that’s not possible, contact features editor Karen Martin at kmartin@theadvocate.com or (225) 388-0378.
Stories should include the names of the ball captain, court and the ball’s theme. No costume descriptions will be included. Provide one photograph of the king, queen and ball captain, and photos of the court in groups of three or more. Photos should be jpg attachments with a resolution of 300 dpi or more. Those in photo(s) should be identified from left to right.