The Southern Screen Festival is returning to downtown Lafayette with in-person film screenings and sessions Thursday through Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a full virtual shift in 2020.

Southern Screen Executive Director Julie Bordelon said the 11th annual festival is an exciting opportunity for attendees to enjoy the full experience of films — the scenes on the big screen, the full sound experience, the shared group reactions — and to reflect on the artists’ visions and execution together afterward.

“It’s kind of similar to having a book club...You get to talk about how it made you feel or what you think this means,” she said. “It’s a fun artistic expression that we get to share with each other.”

The festival selection includes short films and feature length films and documentaries, ranging from a documentary about deceased chef and storyteller Anthony Bourdain to an Edgar Wright film looking at Sparks, a pop rock duo of brothers who inspired other artists while remaining under-recognized in the public eye.

All in-person showings will be screened at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, while Friday and Saturday socials are scheduled at Wild Child Wines, with a separate Saturday performance from Michot's Melody Makers and Leyla McCalla at Parc Sans Souci, per the festival calendar.

The bulk of the festival is a hybrid production, with screenings and sessions available in-person while simultaneously available online through the platform Eventive. Bordelon said the virtual option keeps the door open to attendees unable to reach Lafayette or who aren’t comfortable attending the gatherings in-person.

The Southern Screen team found the virtual platform expanded their base of attendees and brought new people into the experience in 2020. It’s something they’re looking at making a permanent feature of future festivals, Bordelon said.

“We want people to be able to enjoy what we’ve put together,” she said.

Industry sessions include one-on-ones with visual effects supervisor Robert Legato, who worked on “Titanic,” “Hugo,” and “The Lion King,” first assistant editor Mary Lukasiewicz from “Dune” and “Blade Runner 2049,” music supervisor Josh Rabinowitz of Brooklyn Music Experience and documentary producer Darcy McKinnon of “The Neutral Ground.”

Bordelon, herself a producer, said the sessions are a great opportunity for musicians, filmmakers, crew members and other creatives in the community, especially students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and other programs, to get insight into the industry.

“I wish that would have been something offered to me because it’s priceless to be able to talk one-on-one with someone like this. For somebody coming up in the industry, it’s really like a priceless moment,” Bordelon said.

It’s also a great opportunity to showcase Lafayette to the guest professionals, who may have never visited the city or region, she said.

Hybrid tickets, for in-person and virtual access, are on sale for $60 and virtual only tickets are $40, with individual event tickets also available. Attendees, both for in-person events and virtual screenings, must register in advance or check in at the door for the event before it begins for entrance. Virtual attendees who’ve registered for events have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday to view the sessions or screenings, Bordelon said.

Attendees must show proof of vaccination or have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of attendance and have a mask to wear indoors to enter in-person events, the executive director said.