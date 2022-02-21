Lafayette artist Dirk Guidry managed to capture the community's excitement about the in-person return of Festival International de Louisiane through warm yellows and cool blues on a 5-by-3½-foot canvas.
His acrylic painting, titled Festival International Jam Band, was revealed during a Sunday event at Warehouse 535. The vibrant painting features musicians, dancers and a street performers dancing before a sea of fans.
"The streets will be filled with the oh-so-sweet sounds, sights, and tastes of Festival International again this April," said Lisa Stafford, programming director for Festival International. “Join us for the festival so we can not only feel normal again, but feel great again.”
Festival International will take place April 27 through May 1 in downtown Lafayette for the first time in person since 2019.
Guidry's original artwork is featured on the festival's official poster and pin, which provide fans with souvenirs for the 2022 event's theme of Back Together, Fest Forever.
About 400 people attended Sunday's event, which raised about $8,500 for the nonprofit organization that puts on the festival each year. All 36 — one for each year of the festival — signed copies of the official festival poster were purchased during the reveal.
"We had a very, very good turnout," said Carly Viator, marketing director for Festival International. "It was all the familiar faces. Lots of musicians, artists and all kinds of people you see at Festival. It was like a little reunion. It was a great indication of just how ready everybody is and what we have to look forward to."
Guidry is a native of Galliano who moved to Lafayette in 2005 to study fine arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The Lafayette artist is known for his large scale abstract works, portraits, landscapes, live events and murals.
"Being Festival's 2022 official visual artist is one of my greatest achievements as an artist thus far," Guidry said in a statement. "This has been a goal of mine for many years now, and I am honored to join the long list of talented artists that have been selected before me.
"The official artist plays such an important role with the pin and poster each year, so I look forward to leaving my mark on Festival."
After Sunday's reveal, Guidry thanked everyone at Festival International for helping his dream come true.
"Working on this piece has brought me so much joy," Guidry wrote in a Monday Facebook post. "And I believe that I've captured the essence of Festival into this painting."
Learn more about Festival's official artist, poster and pin at festivalinternational.org.