After two years of virtual events, it looks like Festival International de Louisiane will return in person for 2022.

Organizers are cautiously planning for a full-blown return of the five-day festival that regularly brought about 400,000 people to downtown Lafayette prior to the pandemic.

"By and large, it's going to be the same festival we all know and love," said Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International. "It'll be a similar footprint that people are used to, but a few different ideas are being discussed."

Feehan and his team have been brainstorming with organizers of other free outdoor festivals that don't have clear entry and exit points about ways to hold the festival safely. Among those are the producers of the French Quarter Festival, which is also set to return in April after pandemic cancellations and postponements.

As large events return across the country, some have required attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result. That's not necessarily an option for an outdoor festival without tickets or boundaries, however.

"I don't have the magic answer right now," Feehan said. "It's all being worked on. We're going to do as much as we can to protect people ahead of Festival."

The most concrete change will be the addition of "tens of thousands of dollars" worth of sanitation stations throughout the downtown festival. COVID-19 testing and other possibilities are also being considered for Festival International, which is set to happen April 27 to May 1.

Feehan said his team is going to rely on help from public health experts as they plan the festival in the same way the team relies on the Lafayette Police Department for security and Acadian Ambulance for medical services each year.

"We have to plan right now to have any sort of chance of having Festival in April," Feehan said. "That's not to say if things happen that are out of our control, it will happen. Certainly, we're not envisioning a perfect scenario. It's going to be a tricky situation to navigate."

Festival International happened on a much smaller scale in 2020 and 2021 with online performances because of the coronavirus. Merchandise, food and beverages were also sold in conjunction to the virtual events.

While the online version of the festival provided opportunities for some who ordinarily wouldn't be able to attend, it didn't provide the immersive cultural experience locals and tourists have come to expect. It also failed to bring in the same revenue since the festival relies on food, drink and merchandise sales.

"We want to bring the music and culture and food and experiences back to the community," Feehan said. "We want to bring the magic of Festival back to the community. We just all need Festival to come back in all its glory for everybody to feel alive again."

Feehan said he and the leaders of other staple Lafayette events — Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, South Louisiana Blackpot Festival & Cookoff, Downtown Alive! — are relying on Acadiana residents to ensure they can return safely.

"As we get into the holidays, we want to do what we can to beat this pandemic," Feehan said. "We need the community to step up and take action so we can come back together as a community."