This year’s Festival International de Louisiane is a month away and changes are being made to the music lineup.
Festival International’s organizers announced that the planned performance by JP Bimeni and the Black Belts has been canceled because of visa difficulties. The group is made up of Bimeni, a Burundian-born, London-based singer, and Spanish funk group The Black Belts.
The loss is being balanced by the addition of The Wailers, a reggae band that spun off from Bob Marley and the Wailers. The group performs “timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley's vast repertoire” as well as newer releases from the band, according to their festival bio.
The Wailers were slated to perform at last year’s Festival International but their performance was scrapped along with others due to lightning and bad weather on the final day of the festival.
Also added to the lineup is Doctor Nativo, an artist from Guatemala whose music “layers Mayan spirituality, social activism and a re-evolutionary lifestyle over a propulsive sound combining reggae, cumbia, hip-hop, and pre-Hispanic instruments,” according to his website.
The Wailers are scheduled to perform from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the Scène LUS Internationale stage and Doctor Nativo is slated to perform from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday on the Scène Laborde Earles Fais Do Do stage, according to the festival schedule.
Both groups will also perform at The Grouse Room’s Festival International after parties. Doctor Nativo will perform Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and The Wailers will perform Sunday at 8:30 p.m., organizers announced on Facebook.
This year’s Festival International will run from April 26-30.
Contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle, who was born in Lake Charles and grew up in Lafayette, will headline the event, which features artists from around the French-speaking world. Daigle will perform at 9:30 p.m. April 27 on the Scène LUS Internationale stage after the festival’s official opening ceremonies.