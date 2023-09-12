Festivals Acadiens et Créole is looking for volunteers to help staff its 2023 edition, scheduled for Oct. 13-15.

"We thrive on the support of volunteers who come back year after year to enjoy a fun-filled weekend in the park with loved ones," said Kelly Stewart, volunteer coordinator for Festivals Acadiens et Créoles." With record crowds expected this year, we need all hands on deck and welcome new faces to grow our volunteer community."

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles volunteers can choose where to volunteer and how much time to contribute. In return, volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and access to three days of Cajun and Creole music.