The UL Lafayette Choral group is known for its stellar performances, but this year the group had much to celebrate. Within the last year, the group has placed first in two international competitions — The International Chorale Festival in Wales and, most recently, the Michelangelo International Music Festival. The Friends of Music honored the group at its annual Christmas party on Dec. 4 at the home of UL president Dr. Joseph Savoie. Choral music director Dr. William Plummer announced the accomplishments and played a video of the group’s winning performance of "When David Heard" by composer Richard Burchard. The students sang the hauntingly beautiful piece while wearing masks due to COVID restrictions at the time. The performance moved many in the room to tears. There was plenty of joy in the room however when The Friends revealed an even bigger Christmas surprise. The Robert Gardes &Family Foundation bestowed a $10,000 gift to the UL Music Department Chorus that will provide financial assistance and scholarships to talented music students. Gardes said he wanted to make sure the students did not have to worry about financial constraints that might keep them from participating in the program’s many activities, including the costs associated with travel and proper attire. The Friends of Music have a fabulous friend in Mr. Gardes indeed. His generosity inspired a matching gift from Ruth Moncus and the Moncus Family Foundation. This kindness of heart is truly what Christmas is all about.
Friends of Music celebrates UL Lafayette Choral group
Kris Wartelle
