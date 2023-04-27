Thursday is a big night for Festival International.
Opening ceremonies, which begin at 9 p.m. will celebrate Lafayette Parish's bicentennial anniversary and Lafayette's own Lauren Daigle will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Because bigger than normal crowds are expected and because Daigle, a top tier touring performer, has certain logistical and security requirements in her contract, there will be special guildelines in place Thursday night.
For all festival events, weapons and firearms are prohibited, along with ice chests and pets.
For Thursday night's ceremony and concert in Parc International, the following rules will be in place:
- Chairs are not allowed, standing room only
- Clear bags are recommended, all bags are subject to search
- An express line will be available for patrons that do not have bags or have clear bags
- There will be one public entrance on Polk Street
- An ADA accessible entry will be on Garfield Street
- Small strollers are permitted in the park, but wagons and large strollers will not bepermitted
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open until the park reaches capacity.