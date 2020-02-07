Our oven went out with a bang in November. Getting a new one has, much to our surprise, turned out to be more complicated than expected. I took our oven for granted. I didn’t even know it was what is called a downdraft oven. Now, I understand more than I care to about downdraft ovens. Now, I know that what it really means is dollars.
Without an oven, we’ve been preparing our meals in innovative ways. We’ve learned to cook bread and pizza on our grill. I’ve baked a cake in our toaster oven.
We’ve turned over all the rocks in trying to figure out a better way to replace our oven. After much research, we expect our new oven to be installed in the next week or so. During our ovenless time, I’ve learned more than I ever knew there was to learn about downdraft ovens and baking things in ways I never imagined before — and we have upped our salad game significantly.
For years, we have eaten a salad most every night. My daughters and I love making homemade salad dressing and getting creative about salad ingredients. When our friends Elise and Kohlie Frantzen came over for dinner, they brought the salad and a bag full of fresh lettuces from their hydroponic garden called Helical Outpost.
The Frantzens’ adventure started with an idea of training one million combat veterans to grow organic vegetables for a vocational path in agriculture upon return from the Middle East. When Kohlie heard about the idea, he said he was stunned by the audacity of the sheer number of potential trainees — and he was skeptical because his wife is from Crowley. Most folks in Crowley know a thing or two about farming.
“You don’t just trade a machine gun for a tractor and make a farmer,” Kohlie said. Nevertheless, he attended, along with veterans and transitioning service personnel, a six-week training program in California to validate the idea.
He says the training offered compelling theory, including high-volume/high-yield growing year-round without dirt, pesticides or herbicides in a controlled environment using 90% less water than conventional farming. However, the lack of standardization and standard operating procedure that could be applied in different climates made things more complicated.
Relying on local experts skilled in building equipment for rapid deployment in the oilfield, Kohlie created the Outpost, a standardized approach to farming, able to be rapidly trained and deployed. It is a self-contained greenhouse, solar energy and water purification system that may be shipped almost anywhere to provide food, energy (with battery backup), satellite communication, and clean water quickly. Two installations were built in Louisiana and Virginia to test production in weather patterns from hurricanes to blizzards. Using his Lafayette greenhouse, Kohlie trained veterans from Virginia over three days rather than the 42 days of training he went through in California.
Acadiana’s community of chefs, stores, diners, and shoppers who value local food production, quality and traceability have embraced the produce. With their support, Kohlie is working to shift the narrative on local produce, often too unreliable due to weather, pests and other unexpected challenges.
“We’re in the third industrial revolution,” Kohlie said. “With modern technology, disruptive ideas can change the way we’ve done things for hundreds of years — that’s a central piece of the Outpost puzzle. We can empower communities, but change is not always easy or quick.”
Elise and Kohlie have realized the power of growing food locally — and I can say that by eating the produce they produce, I’m hooked. Eating fresh greens not shipped from another state or country changes the game.
“If you’re not growing your own food, you’ve delegated that task to someone,” Kohlie said. “As we’ve become less independent with our food, we have to make sure that’s a safe bet rather than a lucky bet.”
Kohlie has gone around the world from Myanmar to the White House talking about the possibilities of the Outpost and hydroponic gardening. We agree that the big story is about humanity and empowering people, centered around a shift in thinking and the possibilities technology offers.
My family and I were so blown away by the deliciousness of the lettuces he brought us that we went out and toured the greenhouses to learn more. Much like the downdraft oven rabbit hole I entered earlier, there is more to learn about Helical Outpost and all of its potential than there is room to share.