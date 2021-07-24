In another life a thousand miles away, I hosted a local radio/television cooking show. I hosted this show right before food television really took off. We moved to Louisiana when my show was at its modest zenith.
Once in Lafayette, I did not hide the fact that I had never made a roux, crashing any shot I had in the world of food media in Louisiana. That said, 20 years ago, along the border in the West Texas town of El Paso, I could hold my own. Though I acknowledge that my cooking episodes occasionally ended up a little bit slapstick.
At the time, nearly 700,000 people lived in El Paso and more than 2 million in the binational metroplex of El Paso and Juarez, which generally still operated as a single community. Hosting the radio and television show, I had the chance to work with and interview chefs from all sorts of restaurants — some fancy and some hardcore hole in the walls.
The chefs and I often cooked together in my kitchen. They taught me tricks and expanded my culinary horizons. They introduced me to foods I had never tried before and showed me new ways to cook familiar ingredients. Overall, the opportunities helped me develop a laundry list of wonderful places to eat. (The show also almost helped me burn down my neighbor’s house, but that’s another story for another day.)
Even considering the near catastrophe at my neighbor’s, the whole process was rather joyful. Getting to know people over food — not just eating it, but also cooking it takes life to a richer level.
I already loved H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop before I had the cooking show. However, my H&H Car Wash devotion, particularly to their near-holy chile rellenos, grew to the next level once I had the opportunity to meet, interview and get to know its owner, Maynard Haddad.
That’s when I started going to the tiny cafe more often — as in multiple times a week.
Haddad, now 87 years old, knew how much I loved the chile rellenos. I talked about them every chance I got. When I walked in, the wait staff just brought them to me. After a couple of years of my H&H-Car-Wash-chile-relleno crush, Haddad heard we were moving to Louisiana.
He called and asked when we were leaving and for us to stop by before we headed out. He said he had a little something for me. When I arrived, he offered me a bundle of frozen chile rellenos carefully wrapped in foil. He told me he considered these to be “Manifold Destiny.”
He explained that when we got hungry, we could put them on the engine as we drove — to warm them enroute. We did not try his innovative technique, but we did love the chile rellenos.
We have made pilgrimages to H&H Car Wash on every trip to El Paso. It was consistent and delicious. Haddad had pointed out to me years ago where Julia Child sat when she ate there. I showed the spot to my daughters. I also pointed out the James Beard Award hanging on the wall. I believe my girls recognized that H&H Car Wash and its tiny coffee shop, with ancient pleather-covered blue stools mounted to the floor along the diner counter, were the real deal — and had been since it opened in 1958.
Last week, when my husband (who grew up in El Paso) told me that H&H Car Wash announced it would be closing, I cried. Even though I’ve focused energy on other harder, sadder and more important things this week, for whatever reasons, I’ve cried four more times writing this piece. Sometimes the devotion we feel to a place, a dish or a time doesn’t make complete sense.
As the Brian Andreas plaque in my kitchen reads, “There are things you do because they feel right and they may make no sense and they may make no money and it may be the real reason we are here: to love each other and to eat each other's cooking and say it was good.”
I took a photograph of my daughters at H&H in 2010. The photo is one of my favorites and is likely the way I will remember my daughters as children in years to come. Knowing H&H won’t be there anymore affects me way more than it should and is clearly about a lot more than a chile relleno.
Mr. Haddad, I hope you know it was good — it was so very good.