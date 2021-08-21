Based on experiences in a previous life, long ago, I vowed never to camp again. C-A-M-P was a four-letter word. I did not partake.
Which just goes to show you.
In two weeks, I plan to drive to Washington state to meet a group of 16 women who will be joining me on an off-the-grid paddling/camping trip down the Salmon River in the wilderness of western Idaho. We were supposed to have gone in 2020, but everyone knows what happened to all the plans we made for 2020.
Then, we were so excited about being able to go this year. Given the uncertainty of the current COVID situation, our plans have been touch-and-go for the past month. However, finally, this week, we made the official decision to do it.
Eleven of the 17 women going on the trip are from Louisiana. The other six are scattered all over the country. Never fear, we aren’t just driving to the river, grabbing a raft and hopping in. We’re going with an experienced group of guides who will set up our camps, prepare our food and be there to support us as best they can. They’ve been making the trips all summer and say once you get out on the river, the COVID fears dissipate.
I’m looking forward to that feeling — even if it just lasts a week. Apparently, I’m willing to go to the extreme of camping in the wilderness to do it. None of this was on the horizon when I started planning this trip back in fall of 2019. Back then, we just had to contend with the other potential risks a trip like this poses. We have crunched all the numbers and evaluated the possibilities and have decided we are willing to take the chances and go for it.
Most of the group is flying, but since my husband and I love a good road trip, we decided that we will drive instead. He won’t be paddling with us, but he will visit friends in the Northwest while we’re out on the river.
Now that the decision has been made, my friends and I are in high gear to get our bits and bags in place — water shoes, long johns, waterproof jacket and a few other mandatory items, like sheets to make togas.
Anyone who knows me very well knows that I can’t let a good group of people not plan for some extra fun. So, I’ve divided our large group into three smaller groups who will be providing the camp evening entertainment with themed meals. We have the Country-Western group (Team CW). We have the Olympics group (Team O), and finally, we have Team Toga. Let me say that identifying the camp style skit we will do and getting it together has provided little peals of laughter I’ve needed in this last week. Additionally, we have opted to have a talent show on the last night of the trip. People need to come prepared.
The truth is that no one has to go on a river rafting trip on the other side of the country to plan the kind of extra fun we’ve got in the works. If you have a sizable family or friends you can safely gather with, why not plan your own talent show? Or divide into groups and coordinate themed entertainment for a meal.
Some advice to create the most fun — first, a theme goes a long way. You can, as we will be doing, plan your meals around the theme. Then, the group entertaining for that day has a place to start for the skit/sketch/dance. Think camp-style skit. Google for inspiration. Talk to friends. Keep your performance secret. Amp up the silliness.
The dedicated time is designed to be the opposite of taking yourself seriously. This is time to honor the mandate of casting off your worries for a bit. (The worries will still be there when you’re done.) Focus, for this little sliver of magical time, an absurd amount of energy on getting a dueling banjos lighted nostril dance or some other equally riveting talent just right.
Those moments can be an incredible relief to your system — and provide the energy to go on to do bigger more important things to serve others afterward.
So many people are weary. Finding ways to spread joy and laughter makes a difference. No, an occasional soaring spirit, combined with a light heart, can’t cure what ails us — but they can help.