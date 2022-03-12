Way back in 1993, I lived in a town in northeastern Slovakia within a few miles of the Polish border and about 100 miles from Ukraine. I arrived in Slovakia Jan. 12, 1993. The country was 12 days old. The general feeling of euphoria in Slovakia was palpable. Every day felt like a small celebration of liberty. Communism had ended 13 months earlier, and with the split from the Czech Republic, the Slovak people were reveling in their first taste of independence in a thousand years.

The experience was heady stuff, especially for a 27-year-old girl like me who had previously never been to Europe or most anywhere else, for that matter. I was there teaching English with a program called Education for Democracy.

In all, 28 other Americans were in the program. We spent five days in Bratislava for an orientation. Then, one by one, we scattered across the country.

For the most part, my experience living and teaching in Slovakia was the stuff of fairy tales. Everyone was hungry to learn English. Aside from a Canadian named Andrew Harnden, I was the only native English speaker within a 60-mile radius. I had dinner invitations almost every day from local officials or the parents of students. At that time, most everyone in Slovakia was looking for a direct connection to America.

Because of Stara Lubovna’s proximity to Ukraine, many Ukrainian people lived in the area. Some had deep ethnic roots to a tribe called Ruthenians, who had been in the region for hundreds, maybe thousands of years. (Nothing cements one’s understanding that borders are invisible and artificial lines like living in a region that has a back-and-forth cultural history.)

Other Ukrainians were new to the area. Even in 1993, the connection between the Ukraine and Russia was different than the connection between Slovakia and Russia or Poland and Russia. With the Ukraine, things were much more complicated. In fact, though I traveled to 17 European countries while I lived in Slovakia. I was never able to go to Ukraine, even though it was barely two hours away by car. The visa situation there was difficult to understand, expensive and a little too risky for my taste.

Even so, that didn’t stop the Ukrainian people from coming to Stara Lubovna. In that time, many Ukrainians ran an outdoor market. I once bought one of those big fur hats you see Russians wearing. (I know why they wear them now — the hats keep your head and ears warm. What I didn’t know then was that women simply did not wear those hats. I inadvertently created quite the spectacle and much laughter for weeks. I didn’t mind. My ears were warm.)

This week, I spoke with several friends who still live in Stara Lubovna.

For the most part, they tell me they are doing well.

One of my former students said, “Of course, everyone is concerned and completely horrified, but the life here has not really changed yet. Everything is the same, except for a few refugees who have settled in Stara Lubovna.”

She went on to explain that locals have organized food banks and volunteers deliver everything to the border and pass it to the Ukrainian side.

“Most of the refugees who have crossed our border either travel further to Europe or stay with their relatives here in Slovakia,” she said. “There aren't many who fled Ukraine without any friends and relatives who had already lived in Europe.”

She said that, for now, the refugees are taken care of once they make it to the border.

“They get free food, toiletries and clothes. They also travel free of charge, and many businesses and people offer free housing,” she said.

However, she said she believes that “very soon there will be an influx of people who have no place to go and have no contacts in Europe.”

And so, what are the good people in Stara Lubovna, and I’m sure over most of the rest of Slovakia and Eastern Europe doing?

They are getting ready for a much more intense situation.

“We are ready to open our house to a family in need. Schools are preparing to accept Ukrainian students. It's like the calm before the storm,” my former student said.

She said she doesn’t believe people are full of fear just yet.

“Pretty much, everyone is in disbelief and saddened,” she said. “We follow the news and for now, it does not seem like Slovakia would be the next target. At the same time, nobody believed that Russia would attack Ukraine, so we are vigilant. People have been asking what to do in case of nuclear plant explosion, seeking out information about the air raid shelters and getting passports for their children.”

And what is my friend telling her elementary-aged children?

“We told them about the war the day it began. We had to explain to them what the war was and that they should not be afraid, because they lived in a safe country,” she said. “They mostly ask about the refugees, because they get concerned seeing masses of children on TV, in the cold. They want to know what happens to them, where do they sleep, what's next.”

I assured her that on this side of the pond we are asking the same questions.