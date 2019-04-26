I am not one of those evolved people who appreciates eating in restaurants alone.
But as I checked into my hotel in Denver late Wednesday afternoon, I was famished. The lady at the front desk recommended that I walk three blocks down to an Italian restaurant called Panzano. Not being a fan of sitting alone at restaurants, I debated doing room service instead, but I was at that tired-point. Three blocks to Panzano sounded easy enough.
I walked in the buzzing bar area of the restaurant and thought I had made a mistake. It was way too hopping for my frame of mind. I walked to the opposite side of the restaurant and asked for a seat at the quiet and empty chef’s table, a high counter that overlooked the kitchen. The friendly waiter thought I was a regular.
I said, “Nope, I’m a first-timer. My plane landed an hour ago. I practically came here straight from Louisiana.”
At this point, it’s important to note that my tendency to chat with people I don’t know pushes all of my daughters’ buttons. I’m not sure how it happened that they don’t see the value in or practice the art of chit-chat, perhaps there’s something about growing up in the era of ear buds filling their ears and brains in public places?
At any rate, after I explained my first-timeness to the waiter, he said, “Our chef is from Louisiana.”
I asked where, but he wasn’t sure. Instead, he showed me the menu and said the Brussels sprouts were the hottest thing around. I decided to do the chef’s tasting menu — several courses with the chef choosing the entre. I sat there thinking, “This isn’t bad.” I brought a book to read — about an apprentice to an Italian chef, appropriately enough.
Between the book, the kitchen scene, the sounds of sizzling scallops and the bounty of aromas, I was a happy girl.
From the end of the bar where I sat, I had a perfect view of the beautiful kitchen choreography, so careful and considerate — the chef in the middle, quietly calling out orders, assisting with plating and working with four cooks at different stations. The kitchen itself is remarkably small. Since I was alone and went back and forth between reading my book and watching the kitchen show, at one point, the chef said hello and asked where I was from.
“Louisiana,” I said.
“Where in Louisiana?”
“Lafayette.”
A giant smile covered his face. “I’m from Catahoula. I graduated from St. Martinville High.”
From there, it was like a mini family reunion. We talked about Red’s Levee Bar and Catahoula traiteurs. Chef Logan Stephenson left Catahoula and went to culinary school in Arizona. He told me who is mama was, who his sister was, who his brother was — and who his growing-up neighbors on Frog Road had been (the Tauzins, by the way).
At one point, I asked about the Brussels sprouts I had watched them make at least 25 times.
“They’re topped with julienned green apples and pistachios,” he said. “You didn’t order the Brussels sprouts?”
I began to tell him that I didn’t, but before I could finish the sentence, he and the sous chef were plating a personal-sized portion for me to try. Between courses, they sent me sorbet as a palate cleanser and then a glass of Prosecco, just because.
By then, I was messaging a friend who also grew up in Catahoula. Her first question was, of course, “Who’s his mama?”
I answered, “Thibodeaux.”
The whole evening reminded me of a night long ago and far away in Slovakia. I’ve written about it before, but it bears repeating. A nice lady I met on a bus insisted on helping me transfer to the next bus. Then, she tried to give me a bus ticket. With American dollars in my pocket, the ticket would have been a minor cost to me. It represented a much larger portion of her income. I refused to take her generosity, but she insisted.
Her exact words were: “Jan, the world is small and we must be kind when we can. Take the ticket.”
I took the ticket and with it, I changed my approach to life, vowing to remember her words and the power they held. My Wednesday night dinner filled all of my senses and reinforced that lesson from long ago. The world is small, and we must be kind when we can — but but we must also talk to the people around us, even the ones we don’t know. There is where we find the many opportunities for kindness.