For the past 20 years, my dad has had a series of Rottweilers — three, to be exact.
Their names were Surely, Goodness and Mercy — and they followed him all the days of their lives. When Mercy, the last of Rottweilers, died a year ago, I believed my parents were done with big dogs.
I was wrong.
My dad decided one more big dog was in order. He harkened back to his youth and wanted a white German Shepherd like the first dog he ever had. After years of Biblically inspired names for his dogs, he decided he wanted his last dog to have the same name as his first dog — Butch.
In July, he and my mom drove to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and picked up Butch, who was an adorable white fluff ball.
Note: Butch did not stay an adorable white fluff ball for long.
My dad is an excellent dog trainer. His dogs learn to sit, stay, heel, fetch, shake and more. The plan was for Butch, like his predecessors, Surely, Goodness and Mercy, to be an outside dog on my parents’ farm.
Butch never got the message about being the outside dog.
Every time anyone went outside, Butch was there to jump up and slobber all over each person, showering them with kisses and his fang-like teeth getting caught on one thing or the other — be it a purse strap, a sweater thread, an elbow or an ankle.
Butch has a happy disposition and smiles a lot. His teeth seem sharper than disposable razors. Butch got so big so fast — and as he grew, so did his teeth.
Unknowingly, that previous white fluffball became a menace. As the months passed, our family began to pay more attention to my father not feeling well — and less attention to Butch, whose lack of training was a sure sign of my father’s failing health.
The week before my dad went in the hospital, Butch knocked him down. Once the medical team was able to figure out a diagnosis for my dad, one doctor explained that brittle bones go hand-in-hand with multiple myeloma.
I knew we had to do something about Butch.
Waiting in the hospital for nearly two weeks, I had time to think. Ultimately, I decided that the only solution that would work was to bring this 92-pound nine-month-old puppy home with me — at least temporarily.
However, he was filthy and stinky. I decided to take him to the vet for a bath. Since it was so muddy on the farm, he could board there the night before I headed home.
Getting Butch to the vet turned out to be my own version of an “I Love Lucy” episode. It was raining and Butch had at least a gallon of mud on him. He also smelled awful, but the kicker was that he did not want to get in the back of my mother's Cadillac.
After much ado, I ended up using my whole self and picking that dog up and putting him in the back of that SUV. Then, my mother's car wouldn't start. No one had driven it in a week. On a prayer and with a whimpering, muddy, stinky dog in the back, I got the car started.
Once inside the vet's office, the first thing the staff said in unison was, "Butch, have you been tangling with a skunk?"
That dog was so dirty (as was I) and so stinky (as was I) that I had not even picked up on the skunk smell.
I broke the news gently to my husband. When our much-loved dog died three years ago, we decided our dogs days were done. We have enjoyed our era of no indoor shedding, no walk-the-dog schedule and no dog expenses. All of that came to a screeching halt when Butch came to town.
One week later, we are adjusting well. Turns out, Butch really wanted to be an inside dog. He relishes walking back through the door every time we go outside. Even though he had free reign on the farm, Butch is much lazier than any of us expected. We have all been tired from the many walks we’ve taken.
Butch is smart and quickly remembered most of what my dad taught him early on — sit, lay down and even stay, thanks to our daughter, Greer. He loves his stuffed toys, has adjusted well to other people and is getting better about other dogs.
I am uncertain what lies ahead, but for the past week, Butch has been the center of our lives and a welcome distraction.