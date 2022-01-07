I was not supposed to be where I am right now.
I was supposed to be in Carmel, California, attending the wedding of a girl my husband and I have watched grow into a beautiful adult. We wanted to be there to share this moment. COVID, its consequences and effects on air travel have created another reality.
I have loved this kiddo for more than 25 years.
I’m not unhappy where I am, but I sure wish I could be with long-time friends celebrating someone we love.
In El Paso, when our older daughter reached toddlerhood, Susan Gonzalez was our first babysitter. We had gone to church together for several years when she started babysitting for us. I liked her, her spunk and her willingness to learn. Eventually, I offered her a job as an intern for the small company I had started there.
Susan was a hoot and made me laugh. She never minded saying what she didn’t know. She would try to figure it out, and she was always willing to give things a try.
One of my favorite Susan stories is centered around some grocery shopping she did for me. In El Paso, I had a weekly radio and television cooking show. A local grocery store sponsored it and provided the ingredients. One week I sent Susan, who was then 16, to shop for and pick up the groceries for that week’s episode.
I knew I wouldn’t be home when she finished and asked if she would put the groceries up before heading out for the day. She told me she didn’t know where or how to put up groceries. Perplexed, I asked what she meant.
She said, “Like I don’t know what belongs in the refrigerator or in the pantry.”
I said, “While you’re shopping, make a mental note of where you get the item. If it’s on a shelf in the grocery store, it goes on a shelf in my house. If it was in a refrigerated area, put it in the refrigerator.”
When I got home that night, I walked in my kitchen and was so confused. All of the produce items were lined up quite artfully, as if on display, on the kitchen counter. The next day I asked Susan about it.
She said, “Well, I put them like they were in the store — and that’s how they were.”
She was right! That’s exactly how they would have been at the store.
When we moved to Lafayette in the fall of her senior year of high school, we invited Susan to come visit for spring break. We took her to the University of Louisiana's Lafayette campus. She applied, got a scholarship to play cello and decided to become a Ragin' Cajun.
That fall when she came to orientation, she and a girl were chatting. The girl mentioned something local that Susan didn’t recognize.
Susan said, “I’m not from here. I’m from El Paso, Texas.”
The girl said, “Don’t worry. I’m not from here either.”
Susan asked where she was from.
The girl answered, “Carencro.”
In Lafayette, Susan continued to be a huge part of our lives. She babysat our daughters. She picked them up from school. She ate dinner with us on a regular basis. She was at the airport the night we got home from China with Piper. She became a part of our family.
I introduced her to friends in North Carolina who have a wonderful girls’ camp. Susan applied for and went to work there after her freshman year of college. She continued going back to Camp Hollymont as a counselor every year until she finished college.
She then moved to Washington, D.C., and got a job leading academic programs in the nation’s capital. That went so well that they offered her work leading programs around the world. After several years of nonstop travel, she got another job in D.C. and then met the man of her dreams and recently moved to California.
True to her spirit, she’s kept a positive attitude throughout the complications COVID has brought to planning a wedding — that’s just who she is, a positive force of nature.
I’m so stinking proud of her and grateful that I’ve had a mostly front-row seat to watch her grow up and become this wonderful blend of El Paso and Louisiana.
At every step along the way, she threw her whole self in and built amazing relationships and worked to make the world a better place. She knows more about negotiating and keeping the peace than almost anyone I know.
COVID has prevented us from meeting her beau, but that will just give us something to look forward to now. Here’s to a long and happy life for them both.