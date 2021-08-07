If you haven’t tried the Living Room Olympics, you’ve still got time.
In fact, even after the curtain falls on the Tokyo Olympics’ closing ceremony, the Living Room Olympics will live on — and I encourage you to participate. If you’re unfamiliar, the signature event in Living Room Olympics is the Living Room Balance Beam Competition.
To participate, a minimum is required — a straight line on the floor (tile, a plank in a wooden floor or a straight design on a carpet) which acts as the beam, a participant, a commentator to narrate the performance and, if possible, a means to record the event.
The participant struts, jumps, prances, twists and/or turns, doing his or her best to stay on the beam with hand flourishes galore in the spirit of an Olympic gymnast as the commentator artistically describes the performance.
The commentator’s role is key. He or she should try to name performer’s signature moves and label potential point deductions.
The result is pure silliness. If you and your family are looking for some smiles and laughter, give it a go. The reason is simple: We all need more of that kind of joy in our lives.
Thankfully, I have friends who were up for just that kind of challenge last weekend. Several decided to participate in other Living Room Olympic sports, including rhythmic dancing, swimming and an asynchronous balance beam duet. We all jumped into the silliness, even though many of us were feeling kind of low because of the current COVID situation in these parts.
Fortunately, we can be more than one thing at a time.
We don’t have to be all sad or all glad or all angry or all silly. We can be more than one emotion at a time. Maybe I’m channeling Mr. Rogers here, but I’m a believer in the idea that when we’re sad, we don’t have to be sad through and through exclusively.
Funny things can happen and we can laugh even when we’re grieving or upset. It’s OK. Laughter is not a betrayal to the serious reasons behind our concerns or to the people we love.
Granted, I’m the first to admit that holding opposing feelings at the same time can feel a little strange or off putting. However, when we’re feeling low, taking the energy to do something silly helps.
My friends and I laughed a lot this weekend in the process of performing and watching our Living Room Balance Beam routines. Laughter offers short- and long-term benefits.
Beyond the psychological benefits as a stress reducer, laughter can have physical benefits as well, according to the Mayo Clinic, by:
- Stimulating the heart, lungs and muscles
- Increasing endorphins released by the brain
- Activating and relieving a person’s stress response
- Soothing tension by stimulating circulation and muscle relaxation
- Improving one’s immune system, releasing neuropeptides that fight stress and illness
- Relieving pain by triggering the body’s natural painkillers
- Increasing personal satisfaction by establishing a connection between two or more people
- Improving one’s mood, lessening depression and anxiety.
Psychology Today says laughter can improve alertness, lower blood pressure, increase the production of T-cells and help the pituitary gland release its own pain suppressing opiates.
If you and your family or friends are feeling low, give the Living Room Balance Beam Competition a try — even if you don’t record it to share with the rest of us. The chances of having a great time and laughing until your belly hurts are high.
I needed a pick-me-up after learning that multiple friends and their families were sick with COVID, that our hospitals are overrun and that the virus will once again likely have repercussions on schools, businesses and other activities this fall.
I love watching the real Olympic athletes perform, but I must say that watching my friends and family give their best efforts at Living Room Balance Beam is golden.