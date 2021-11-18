Certainty is overrated, of this I am sure.

I grew up certain about almost everything, but adulting has knocked most of it out of me. Not that I’ve had a difficult path. Trying to connect the dots and thinking hard on big and little things has eroded the convictions my childhood instilled. On most days, I describe myself as agnostic.

Even still, I love having faith and believing — and every now and then something happens that shakes that tree and makes me go, “Wait a minute.”

A series of extraordinary events over the past week has done just that — a veteran’s good heart, loyalty toward a high school alma mater, Greg Williams Jr. and his mama, a generous friend with season tickets to Cajuns basketball, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso and a shared obsession with the no. 14.

My friend Jacob Landry knows how much I like basketball. He also knows how excited I’ve been that my friend’s son, Greg Williams Jr. , has come home to play for the Ragin' Cajuns. Around 5 p.m. Nov. 9, Jacob texted and asked if I would like to join him and friends to see the Cajuns’ first basketball game.

Grad school has removed 98% of the fun in my life, but I decided to take him up on the offer. We met for a quick dinner before the game.

I had never met Racheal Chapman or Mark Foreman, Jacob’s friends with us, but they had both served with the 256th in Iraq. I reported extensively on the National Guard unit while they were in Iraq 15 years ago, so we had much to discuss.

On our way to the Cajundome, Jacob said, “Oh wait, Jan, you’ve got to hear what Mark has gotten himself into.”

Mark and Jacob grew up together in Carencro. Jacob explained that Mark had heard that Carencro High, his alma mater, lost their soccer coach and the team was about to be disbanded if they couldn’t find a coach. Mark, a recent law school graduate who is preparing to take the bar in the spring, said he hurt for the kids on the team who wouldn’t be able to play, so he threw his name in the ring to assist someone.

Mark has never played soccer, but he did play football during his Carencro High days.

As things transpired, Mark was the only person who offered to help. He volunteered for the job and then learned he needed to raise $2,000 to pay for transportation to their 11 away games and an occasional team meal.

I was fascinated.

Nobody loves an underdog more than me.

I began to quiz Mark and learned that the complete team had not met yet because of football season, band and other obligations. He was hopeful they would have enough players for their first game. Jacob and I launched into all the "Ted Lasso" comparisons. Mark had never heard of "Ted Lasso" and had no idea what we were talking about. We tried to explain and told him he had to watch the fictional Apple TV show about the American football coach who ended up coaching a premier league soccer team in London. We began calling him, “Coach Lasscro” and a few other Ted Lasso-inspired nicknames.

At the basketball game, Mark and I discovered we had a shared affinity for the no. 14. It had been the number both of us wore in high school. With that, our friendship was cemented.

Carencro High lost their first soccer game Monday — badly. They played the whole game one man short.

Senior Edgar Padron, 17, told me the team played hard.

“We’re glad we’ve got a coach, but right now we’ve got no subs. We don’t even have enough players. It’s tough,” Edgar said. “The soccer team hasn’t won a championship since 2006. We don’t have a great reputation at school.”

In the background as Edgar and I talked, I could hear the fast kind of Spanish that hurts my head to try and understand. He told me he really wanted to go to college and play soccer.

All I wanted to do was to say, “Futbol is life.”

But Edgar had never heard of "Ted Lasso" either.

“It’s my senior year. I want at least make the playoffs,” the midfielder and defender told me. “Soccer motivates me to keep going. I’m in a different world when I’m running on the field.”

Gavin Royer, 18, a senior, missed Monday’s game because he is the kicker for the Carencro football team.

“I hope we keep going in the football playoffs, but I also can’t wait to get on the soccer field,” he told me.

On Tuesday, Mark posted on Facebook about their first game and loss. I knew he was still trying to figure out how he was going to get the kids to their 11 away games, much less what offsides is.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, I decided to share Mark’s post on Facebook with a little background and an offer for folks to contribute a dollar or $2 or $3 via Venmo (@Mark-Foreman-14) to help out the team. I mentioned that Mark was walking the "Ted Lasso" path and that he didn’t even know it. I shared my post with a "Ted Lasso" fan group.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the post had been shared many times and donations were pouring in from across the country. One woman in North Carolina has organized a fundraiser selling personalized tumblers and giving the proceeds to the Carencro Bears soccer program.

When I talked to Mark, he asked, “Is this what it’s like to go viral? From the minute you shared that post, it’s just been overwhelming. People started reaching out. Donations started coming in. It started snowballing. I definitely feel the 'Ted Lasso' love.”

And yet, he still has still not watched the show.

“I thought y’all were just messing with me. I thought y’all thought it was joke that I was trying to coach,” he told me. “I thought, ‘I’m going to prove them wrong.’”

I explained that a comparison to 'Ted Lasso,' in my book, was about the highest compliment I could pay.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, people had donated $1993.95.

“My wife said, ‘Babe, I think you’re famous now,’” Mark told me. “I never expected any of this. The outpouring — people have shown so much love. If we go over $2,000, I may be able to add more games to the season. The boys are going to be so happy.”

One word, Coach Foreman: Believe.

Maybe one day, you’ll know what I mean by that. Until then, carry on. You’re doing just fine.

Note: Carencro High’s first home game is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. I plan to be there cheering them on.