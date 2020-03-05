I was pushing my shopping buggy by the broccoli when it happened.
One song ended and the next one began.
I probably would not have noticed the man beside me had we not done the exact same thing at the same time — a little shoulder shuffle to the beat. We were both trying to be subtle, but we couldn’t help it. The music overtook us. When Michael Jackson started singing the first verse, in perfect unison, the man, now behind me in the produce section, and I began to sing — both ever so quietly.
“I’m gonna make a change for once in my life…”
Not only do I love the sentiment of this Michael Jackson classic, but it also embodies those fun Michael Jackson years — the epitome of his signature oohs, aahs, growls and hiccup sounds. My anonymous duet partner kept walking, and I made my way to the cheese section, singing the whole way, but like him, almost silently.
Still singing to myself as I was trying to find the right Brie cheese, the woman 10 feet away behind the deli counter was feeling the same about the music as I was. The difference was that she could not hold it in. She was singing every lyric — and loud. I kept smiling to myself and singing softly, but by the time we made it to the most epic key change in the history of pop music, I couldn’t help it. I turned around and busted out with her. And that’s when the lady behind the deli counter and I began to sing to each other.
“I'm starting with the man in the mirror.
I'm asking him to change his ways.
No message could have been any clearer.
If you want to make the world a better place,
Take a look at yourself, and then make a change.”
The deli lady was singing with a smile that took up most of her face as she held up a piece of ham to see if it was thin enough for a customer. I felt like I had time traveled back to 1988 and was in a music video.
I thought costumed dancers and a gospel choir might appear from the cereal aisle, but it remained just the two of us (though we did gather a small crowd). I wished the man from the broccoli could have stuck around. I felt like he would have danced with us and shared the moment that was as full of hope and happiness as any I’ve felt lately.
When the song finished, there was light applause. I told the lady behind the deli counter that I wished the whole world could have shared in that song with us. I wanted to hug her, but she was slicing roast beef for another customer.
Random moments full of unexpected delight shared with strangers feed my soul in a way that’s different from those moments of joy with family and friends. Maybe organic moments trigger a different kind of endorphin that floods our brains and stays with us longer? I don’t know what the difference is, but I’m glad I was able to enjoy it last weekend. Though I’ve had a difficult week, that moment of grocery-store sunshine has stayed with me.
The joy that Sunday-afternoon song shared with a stranger has inspired all week was a great reminder of an important perspective. Sometimes we work so hard trying to change big, complicated things in this world. In doing so, we seldom make much headway. On the other hand, there are so many little things we can do — things like singing a song in a grocery store with a stranger. I believe those little things can make a difference — and those little differences add up.