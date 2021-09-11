Both of my children are in college, so I decided to join them. In June, I started grad school with West Virginia University as a NewStart Fellow, working toward a masters in Media Innovations and Solutions.
I realized going in that online grad school was going to be a lot, but I thought, “I can do this.” In the weeks since, I’ve questioned my sanity.
I continue to give it my all, but some of the assignments drive me crazy. Begrudgingly, I admit that even the assignments that have made me want to pull my hair out have ended up revealing interesting things, many of which can be applied to life in other ways. Basically, it’s fun to get ye olde brain revved up, considering things I’ve never considered.
The most interesting subject matter I’ve studied thus far is based on research done by Amy Webb, a quantitative futurist, author and professor of strategic foresight at the NYU Stern School of Business. One of her messages is about confronting deep uncertainty and the value of seeking less certainty. She says, “Certainty is brittle,” and she acknowledges that most of us yearn for certainty. She says while people would love for her and her research staff to review all the data and make predictions — that is not what they do.
Even so, she says there are ways to deal better with uncertainty and plan for the future. Webb used the analogy of a car on an icy road. If you’ve ever driven a car that hits an icy patch, you know what happens. You lose control of your car and the car begins to slide. Webb says that is the moment when change happens. It’s chaos. Complete uncertainty reigns.
Though it’s counterintuitive, when you’re sliding on ice, the last thing you’re supposed to do slam is on the brakes. Instead, you’re supposed to “steer into the slide”, as Webb described it.
While steering, you are supposed to keep your focus on where you want the car to go. This steering into the slide process should slow down the vehicle long enough for you to be able to adjust the direction — and eventually get back on track.
Webb says that with all the complexities of the world, especially COVID-19, many of us, right now, are metaphorically in a car on ice that is spinning out of control. No one can predict what will happen next. Her most basic message is to be proactive, but to be proactive and working toward the best possible outcome, we should assess things. Webb has a three-step formula to do just that. She primarily works with corporate leadership, but I’ve taken her advice and applied it on a personal level too.
Her first step is: “Confront cherished beliefs.” Basically, I believe she’s asking people to figure out what all they believe and why. Is it just because that’s what we’ve believed since we were young? Webb says to start with the present. She explained believing that “the future will look a lot like the present, but just more” is not the answer.
She says getting attached to our “cherished beliefs” can make us less prepared for the reality of the future — just because we want things to be the way we know and perhaps have grown attached. She says we all need to be on a constant watch for new ways of doing things, new technologies and how they could disrupt things or offer new opportunities.
The second step is: “Identify signals of change.” For businesses, she’s identified 11 specific areas where you could look for change, including education, public health, wealth distribution and media. She advises looking how things change and connect the changes back to your organization. On a personal level, I believe you could include the people you love in the scenario. How are they changing? What is changing in their lives? How could you (and them) prepare for what comes next? How do we connect the dots of the various scenarios of our lives in the present with the future?
Webb’s third step is: “Map next-order outcomes.” She advises using a tool called Axes of Uncertainty. The tool is designed to help consider the effects of the signals and uncertainties you’re noticing. She says the earlier you spot risks and opportunities, the more proactive you can become.
Being proactive to design the future in a way that works best, as opposed to just rolling along and letting things happen, is the goal of her work.